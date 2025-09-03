Uganda set for inaugural Independence Marathon

Uganda is adding a new event to its running calendar – the Independence Marathon (IM).

Scheduled for October 9, 2025, the inaugural edition will give Ugandans an opportunity to mark Independence Day through fitness, fun, and a sense of shared history.

According to the organisers, the idea is inspired by a desire to take Independence Day celebrations beyond official ceremonies.

“We wanted to offer the running community and their families a unique opportunity to celebrate Independence Day as an important historical occasion,” said Fred Lutaaya, president of Team Matooke, organisers of the event.

“If we can establish this tradition, it will be passed on to future generations as a reminder of why independence matters.”

Robert Kabushenga, the event coordinator and a two-time Comrades ultra finisher, said the Independence Marathon is about more than patriotism.

“With Uganda facing rising cases of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the marathon is built around the theme Run For Health,” explained.

“Exercise is a much simpler solution that costs almost nothing. We want to build a fitness movement and encourage the growth of running clubs across the country.”

The race will feature multiple categories to cater for both serious and casual participants.

Recreational exclusivity

Competitive segments — 42.2km and 21.1km — will be open exclusively to recreational runners who belong to running clubs, with prize awards reserved for them.

“Elite professionals can take part,” Kabushenga added, “but only in a non-competitive capacity.

For those who simply want to jog or walk, there will also be 10km and 5km distances in Entebbe, while the longer runs will cover the Kampala–Entebbe route.”

Organisers are promising a full race-day experience, complete with race kits, timing systems, safety measures, breakfast, and a specially designed Independence Medal — all at a Shs70,000 registration fee.

Participants will also get a chance to interact with some of Kampala’s most dedicated running enthusiasts.

The IM will be an annual fixture on Uganda’s sporting and cultural calendar, according to the organisers. The idea builds on the popularity of initiatives like the monthly Kla–Ebb Run pioneered by Team Matooke.

“This is about helping people believe in themselves, to challenge themselves with something difficult, and to feel good about it,” emphasised Lutaaya.