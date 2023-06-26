Uganda shines with four medals at Special Olympics

Uganda's Special Olympics team showcased an inspiring performance at the recently concluded Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, securing a total of four individual medals and one team medal.

Swimmer Larry Feni emerged as the standout performer, claiming two gold medals for Uganda. Feni displayed his exceptional skills in the 50m breaststroke and 25m freestyle events, capturing gold in both disciplines.

Cleopatra Rhabaha made a significant contribution to Uganda's success by securing a well-deserved silver medal in her category.

With each match, Rhabaha demonstrated a deep understanding of the game, executing well-calculated shots and displaying remarkable control over the table.

Her coach Bashir Ssekandi praised Rhabaha's dedication in training having played a crucial role in her success.

Meanwhile, Sharif Mugerwa finished fourth in the Division II semi-finals. Lebanese player Abdallah Khalifah emerged as the champion in this category.

Podium for Odoi

In the long jump event, Praise Odoi showcased her athletic prowess, securing a bronze medal. Odoi's impressive performance in the competition highlighted her talent and commitment to excellence.

Praise Odoi displayed remarkable determination in the FB03 division of the 50m freestyle Level B swimming event. With a time of 01:08.04, Odoi secured an impressive third-place finish.

The competition in the division was fierce, with talented swimmers from various nations vying for the top spots. Guadeloupe's Gabriella Segor touched the wall with a time of 01:07.89 to claim the second-place position, just a fraction of a second ahead of Odoi.

Taking home the gold medal was Monaco's Saima Tighouart. She finished the race with a time of 01:07.79, narrowly edging out the competition and securing the top spot on the podium.

In the Football (7-a-side) match, Uganda faced a tough challenge against Germany, resulting in a 9-0 defeat. Nevertheless, the team's participation in the tournament and their second-place finish in the M2 category division demonstrated their competitive spirit and dedication.

Daisy Aber represented Uganda in the long jump event, managing a commendable distance of 2.48m and finishing in fourth place in the Level B category. Hamda Alhosani of the United Arab Emirates emerged as the event's winner.

The athletes were categorised based on their abilities, emphasising the inclusive nature of the Special Olympics.

Impressed

Genevieve Bamwidhukire, the Country Director of Special Olympics Uganda, highlighted the importance of these games in providing opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities to overcome obstacles and promote inclusivity.

"These games not only celebrate the achievements of our athletes but also emphasise the importance of equal opportunities and breaking down barriers. Through sports, we empower individuals to reach their full potential, fostering a more inclusive society," Bamwidhukire said.