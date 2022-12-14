Uganda start off powerfully in Melbourne

The scope of what entails success for Ugandan swimmers at the international stage continues to grow.

Previously, Uganda Swimming Federation was happy to attend or come out with a few personal bests (PBs) but their swimmers are now comfortably flexing muscles with the rest of Africa both on the continental and at the World Championship.

At the ongoing 16th edition of the World Short Course (25m) Championship in Melbourne - Australia, Tara Naluwoza managed 27.71 seconds in the women's 50m butterfly.

Her PB in the event was also the best by an African swimmer beating representatives from South Africa, Ghana, Cameroon, Togo and Malawi.

Naluwoza, who until her international career that started with the World Juniors in Peru in September was swimming under her family name Kisawuzi, benefited from a fast third heat won by Ecuador's Anicka Delgado at 26.04.

"Everything that I expected towards my event happened and I am glad that I did my best," Naluwoza said after bringing down her 28.97 time earned at the Cana Zone III Championships in Tanzania last month.

She passed the baton to US-based Jesse Ssengonzi, who did not disappoint as he got his PB down from 24.15 to 23.79 to win heat four of the men's 50m butterfly in an edge of the seat tussle with Ghana's Jackson Abeku (23.89).

Legend Chad Le Clos (22.31), his South African teammate Jimmie Clayton (23.41) and Egypt's Abdelrahman Sameh (23.11) were the only African swimmers that did better than Ssengonzi on the morning but the race also had swimmers from Malawi, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Togo, Swaziland, Gambia and Libya.

"Day one was good and I am happy with my 50m fly but I have things to work on for my 100m later on," Ssengonzi said.