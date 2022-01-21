Uganda suffer to limit damage from African giants

Played her heart out. Captain Norah Alum left everything on pitch and needed medical help after as Uganda lost 10-0 to South Africa. PHOTO/ MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS - POOL STAGES
M: Egypt 3-1 Uganda
W: South Africa 10-0 Uganda

TODAY: CLASSIFICATION GAMES
M: Uganda vs. Namibia, 12noon
W: Uganda vs. Nigeria

Uganda's men's team lost 3-1 to Egypt yesterday to set up a classification match with Namibia at the hockey Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Accra, Ghana.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.