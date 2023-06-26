Uganda suffers early punches in World Champs

The 2023 World Lacrosse Men's Championship in San Diego has witnessed Uganda Cranes experiencing tough defeats. The championship, hosting 30 nations, aims to showcase the sport's potential in its hopeful journey towards an Olympic return.

In their opening match, the Cranes suffered a heavy defeat, falling to an 18-0 loss and becoming the first team in the championship to be shut out.

Japanese players Shinya Tateishi and Hiroki Kanaya each contributed five goals and an assist. Goalkeeper Soya Tokumasu made impressive saves, allowing Japan to restrict Uganda to a mere six shots throughout the game.

In their subsequent match against France, Uganda managed to find the back of the net but ultimately lost with a score of 13-5.

In a thrilling matchup, Uganda showcased their resilience by tying the game at 4-4 against France, igniting hopes of a potential comeback. However, France swiftly seized control of the match and delivered a commanding performance, scoring nine consecutive goals to firmly establish their claim on the second spot in Pool B.

The turning point came less than a minute into the second half when Uganda managed to level the score at 4-4, injecting a surge of momentum into their gameplay.

Despite the early success, Uganda encountered a formidable French response. The French relentless attack overwhelmed Uganda's defense, leaving little room to regain control.

James Barlow stood out with five assists, setting the tournament record for a single game, while Alex Morghese netted five goals.

Yosef Ngowe scored Uganda's first goal, but the team couldn't match France's offensive firepower.

Still strong

Despite their challenging start, Uganda remains determined to develop as a unit. With experienced goalkeeper Allan Amone back in the net from the 2018 championship and a group of 13 players who participated in the U-21 Championship in Ireland, Uganda aims to progress and make their mark in future tournaments.

However, with uncertain prospects of advancing to the playoffs, Uganda is likely to compete in the classification bracket.

"We honestly perceive ourselves as a development team, and our primary objective is to continually improve as a collective unit," head coach Patrick Oriana said.

This year's World Lacrosse Men's Championship marks Uganda's third participation in the tournament. In the previous championships, the team finished 33rd in 2014 and 40th in 2018.

Uganda's presence in the tournament is particularly significant as they are the sole representative from Africa. Following a qualifier match against Kenya that went into triple overtime, Uganda secured their spot in the championship.

As Uganda continues their campaign in the championship, they will face Denmark in their final group game on Monday night, aiming to end their participation on a positive note.

World Lacrosse Men's Championship

Uganda's schedule

Friday: Japan 18-0 Uganda

Saturday: France 13-5 Uganda

Uganda's tale

Coach: Patrick Oriana

Finished 40th in 2018, qualified in playoff win over Kenya

Number of Appearances: 3

Best finish: 34th (2014)