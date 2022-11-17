Uganda sweeps Kenya, Prisons unstoppable

Uganda proved too much for Kenya during an international duel at Kakamega over the weekend during the Kenya International Woodball Open.



Veteran Joel Adupa led from the front with 89 strokes followed by Israel Muwanguzi and Thomas Kedi, who tied on 90 strokes. Alex Mugendi and Peter Waweru were Kenya's best performers but were not good enough for the podium places.

All the six Ugandan players took the top places with the unrelenting pair of Joan Mukoova (89) and Joyce Nalubega (96) coming on top. Jackie Naula (101) was third.

"We are building a strong team for next year's international engagements and this was a true measure of what we can do," Eric Enabu, the head coach said.

With a number of talented players coming through the ranks, Enabu is keen on discipline.



"We have a good number of players that can play for the national team at the moment but we need to have disciplined players," Enabu added.

Prisons unstoppable

This is the year Prisons Woodball Club seems invincible!

After winning the national league on their debut season, the Uganda Prisons side continued the juggernaut in the western town of Kakamega.

The three-day action attracted teams from hosts Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Davis Wabusa (91), Crescent Rwanyomya (92), Onesmus Atamba (99) and Watson

Mugume (99) combined for 381 strokes to prevail over seven other men's competitors.

Shockingly, the team opted out of the finals for individual medals citing lack of the mandatory extra $20 (about Shs70,000) per player.

"It is mission accomplished," said team captain Samson Rugongeza after the team's victory on Day One.