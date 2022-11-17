Uganda sweeps Kenya, Prisons unstoppable
What you need to know:
All the six Ugandan players took the top places with the unrelenting pair of Joan Mukoova (89) and Joyce Nalubega (96) coming on top. Jackie Naula (101) was third.
Uganda proved too much for Kenya during an international duel at Kakamega over the weekend during the Kenya International Woodball Open.
Veteran Joel Adupa led from the front with 89 strokes followed by Israel Muwanguzi and Thomas Kedi, who tied on 90 strokes. Alex Mugendi and Peter Waweru were Kenya's best performers but were not good enough for the podium places.
"We are building a strong team for next year's international engagements and this was a true measure of what we can do," Eric Enabu, the head coach said.
With a number of talented players coming through the ranks, Enabu is keen on discipline.
"We have a good number of players that can play for the national team at the moment but we need to have disciplined players," Enabu added.
Prisons unstoppable
This is the year Prisons Woodball Club seems invincible!
After winning the national league on their debut season, the Uganda Prisons side continued the juggernaut in the western town of Kakamega.
The three-day action attracted teams from hosts Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
Davis Wabusa (91), Crescent Rwanyomya (92), Onesmus Atamba (99) and Watson
Mugume (99) combined for 381 strokes to prevail over seven other men's competitors.
Shockingly, the team opted out of the finals for individual medals citing lack of the mandatory extra $20 (about Shs70,000) per player.
"It is mission accomplished," said team captain Samson Rugongeza after the team's victory on Day One.
Mubs buoyant
Defending champions Makerere University Business School (Mubs) finished second in the senior men's category with a combined 383 strokes. Makerere University was third as Uganda swept the men's podium places.
A dominant display in the finals by Masters' student Ronald Mulindwa (49), Mutiibwa (48), Thomas Kedi (51), Israel Muwanguzi (55), and Wilson Musinguzi (52), ensured Mubs were superb with 13 medals including four golds and five silvers.
"It was a joy to put up such a performance. We are now preparing for the Eastern Africa University Games," head coach Julius Agaba said.
But with Makerere putting up decent displays as they managed two players on the national team, the University Games will be highly contested.
With hosts Ndejje always dominating the event and Kenyatta University forming part of the Kenya national team, there will be mouthwatering battles for the 72 medals that will be on offer.
Kenya International Woodball Open
Stroke - men (friendly)
Joel Adupa - 89
Israel Muwanguzi - 90
Thomas Keddi - 90
Stroke - women (friendly)
Joan Mukoova - 89
Joyce Nalubega - 96
Jackie Naula - 101
Stroke - men (Seniors)
Ronald Mulindwa (Mubs) 143
Thomas Keddi (Mubs) 144
Robert Mutiibwa (Mubs) 147
Stroke - women (seniors)
J. Nalubega (Ladywoods) - 146
J. Mukoova (Ladywoods) - 149
C. Birungi (Mubs) - 154
Seniors team - men
Prisons - 381
Mubs - 383
Makerere - 397
Seniors team women
Ladywoods - 404
Mubs - 432
Kenyatta Univ - 454