Uganda to host Fina president

Game Changer. Fina's new president Al-Musallam charts a fresh route forward. PHOTO / AGENCIES

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Al-Musallam was voted to replace Uruguayan Julio Maglione last July in Qatar at the body's congress that also overwhelmingly endorsed former USF president Donald Rukare and 15 others to the Fina Bureau and current president Moses Mwase to the reforms committee.

Uganda Swimming Federation (USF)'s pursuit for a pool will be top of the agenda when Fina, the sport's world governing body, President Husain Al-Musallam visits the country on March 17.

