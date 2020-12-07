Uganda to partner with Egypt to set up sports shooting range

By Paul Adude More by this Author

Uganda Shooting Sports Federation (USSF) president Anne Mungoma has revealed that a partnership with their Egyptian counterparts will lead to setting up of a shooting range for USSF that carries out rifle and pistol shooting.

“Gen Hazem Ahmed is here to look at the technical aspects of the range like location and suitability,” Mungoma said.

“We have a shooting course for coaches in different clubs like police, army, prisons and Uganda Wild life Authority (UWA) that are affiliated with the federation that he is going to lecture.”

She was addressing journalists at Entebbe International Airport after welcoming the President of African Shooting Sports Federation (ASSF), Gen Hazem Ahmed Abdelalim, yesterday.

“We’ve identified a number of places where we can set up a modern sports shooting range that matches international standards. By next year we shall be shooting and identifying talent for more athletes across the country,” she said.

Mungoma said Uganda has not been able to participate in competitions in the recent past since it didn’t have a shooting range for athletes.

“We have participated in a few of them and hope to build on our skill since we are going to have a range that will help athletes practice on an international level,” she added.

Meeting President

Gen Abdelalim is expected to meet with President Museveni, who is the shooting federation’s patron, and discuss how to develop shooting as a sport in Uganda.

He said he would also teach coaches skills that they can transfer on to the shooters.

“We have a good relationship between Egpyt and Uganda so it was open-minded for us to come exchange experience and support Uganda,” Abdelalim said.

“We have shooters here that can move to other countries in Africa and participate in different competitions and get courses as well, when we get the place we will bring the machines for free to support Uganda.”

