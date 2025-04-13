Uganda to vie for 2031 African Games hosting rights

National Council of Sports (NCS) general secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel believes Uganda will be in position to host the 2031 African Games.

Ogwel's confidence stems from the government's ongoing investment in sports infrastructure in different parts of the country.

"Many people have been saying they want the games to be in Uganda," Ogwel, who also serves as chairperson Sports Advisory Board Bureau African Union Sports Council, shared in an interview.

"They actually asked us to host 2027 but we told them we do not have the facilities.

"But after all these facilities are completed, we can push for the 2031 Games to come here.

"We can also push the government for more regional balance - to have a stadium in eastern Uganda and other regions that are not part of the Afcon (Africa Cup of Nations 2027) project.

"When we get the opportunity to host, we want to make the Games about Ugandans by taking them across the country," he added.

The Afcon project comes with a refurbished Mandela National Stadium in Namboole, new facilities in Hoima and Lira. All these will come with training facilities in Kampala, Gulu, and Masindi too.

Turkish firm Summa Construction Company, are expected to conclude works in Hoima in October and they could break parts of Namboole, for advancement to 200 VVIP seats and a section that can host about nine heads-of-state, in September.

"We are doing this to target, among other things, an opportunity to host either the opening or closing ceremony of Afcon 2027," Ogwel said.