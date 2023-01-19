Uganda trio make Africa Junior championship grade

The just concluded ITF/CAT East African Junior Individual Teams’ competition for U-14 and U-at the Sportive de Bujumbura Court surface, Burundi left Uganda in a better place with three of the team’s youngsters qualifying for the Africa Junior Championship.

Abdul Latif Sendyowa, Troy Zziwa and Jonah SSentongo relentlessly fought against strong opponents from hosts Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda and Kenya to book tickets to the continental showpiece scheduled for May and June, with the venue yet to be confirmed although a North Africa countries has been tipped to host.

For coaches Edward Odockcen and John Oduke, the outcome from Burundi will register as a success after, qualification for the Africa’s biggest age grade competition.

The coaches even got more satisfaction, seeing how much improvement had been done. In the U-14 categories Sendyowa and Ssentongo caught the eye of the Burundi crowd, at some stage the pair played three tough games in a space of two days in which they beat Rwanda and fought toe to toe with Burundi and Kenya despite losing both.

Ssentongo and Ssendyowa finished second in the U-14 doubles after losing to the Kenyan pair of Ayush Bandhari and Jeff Okumu in the final.

After getting Silver in the doubles, Sendyoya turned into a one man army to finish second in the U-14 Boys’ singles behind winner Miki Nobel Igiraneza of Burundi. Zziwa booked his African Junior Championship ticket on virtue of managing Silver in the U-16 singles where he lost to Burundi’s Allan Gatoto.

After a week of competition, Uganda came third in the overall team trophy with 710 points behind Burundi (1040) and winners Kenya who tallied 1200 points.

As Uganda continues to make strides in tennis, tournaments like the ITF/CAT East African Junior Individual competition are playing a vital role by giving young players a platform to transform into semiprofessionals with time, which is the Junior Tennis Initiative’s biggest objective.

Team trophy

Kenya 1200

Burundi 1040 pts

Uganda 710 pts

Tanzania 450 pts

Rwanda 395 pts

Boys doubles U-14

Gold: Ayush Bandhari/ Jeff Okumu (Kenya)

Silver: Abdul Latif Sendyowa/ Jonah Ssentongo (Uganda)

Boys single U-14

Gold: Mikel Nobel Igaraneza (Burundi)

Silver: Abbdul latif sendyowa (Uganda)

Bronze: Ayush Banhari (Kenya)

Boys singles U-16

Gold: Allan Gatoto (Burundi)

Silver: Troy ZZiwa (Uganda)