Uganda Volleyball Lady Cranes storm Africa Championship quarters

Uganda Volleyball Lady Cranes defeated Burkina Faso 3-0 on Sunday to storm the quarterfinals of the CAVB Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Playing their last Group B game, Uganda were aware that only victory would guarantee them a place in the last eight, and Burkina Faso barely put up a fight.

Uganda started the game on the front foot and strolled through the first set 25-14 to set the pace.

Catherine Ainembabazi, Joan Tushemereirwe and Supernatural Mbakisimira led the charge for the Lady Cranes, tearing through the Burkina Faso block to score most of Uganda’s points.

Good record

By winning against the Burkinabe, Uganda concluded the group phase of the competition with a 3-2 record, having earlier defeated Lesotho and Morocco 3-0 and 3-2, respectively.

Kenya and Rwanda were clearly ahead of Uganda and demolished the Lady Cranes in straight sets, while Morocco forced Tonny Lakony’s charges into a decisive set.

With the performance, Uganda are now assured of the best-ever placement at the continental showpiece. Uganda finished ninth in 2009 but have now moved into the top eight and with a chance to move further up when the quarters get underway on Tuesday.

The new-look Ugandan side will now be looking to emulate their male counterparts or even go a step better. The Volleyball Cranes finished fifth in Kigali, Rwanda, two years ago to record Uganda’s best-ever performance.

CAVB Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship

Uganda’s Group B results

Uganda 3-0 Burkina Faso (25-14, 25-12, 25-18)

Uganda 0-3 Rwanda (20-25, 17-25, 21-25)

Kenya 3-0 Uganda (25-15, 25-16, 25-16)

Uganda 3-2 Morocco (25-15, 26-28, 17-25, 25-16, 15-11)