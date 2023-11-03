Uganda want Egypt scalp in Pretoria

Uganda go into today’s semifinal against Egypt in the Africa Hockey Federation’s Olympic Qualifiers for Paris 2024 as underdogs.



But the Hockey Cranes want to use their status as motivation to secure a place in the final of the competition running at University of Pretoria, South Africa.



Only the winner of the tournament qualifies directly for the Olympics. The second will qualify for the inter-continental qualification tournaments due in January 2024 in Spain and Oman.



“We have decided that we want to take home a medal,” defender Brian Okodi said after it became possible in the group stages that a place in the semi-finals was within reach. They beat Nigeria and Zimbabwe on goal difference to earn their place in the last four.



The last time Uganda met Egypt was at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations, where the latter won 3-1 in the group stage meeting in Ghana. Timothy Ntumba scored Uganda’s goal in a match where they had to defend deep.



The approach might not differ much today as discipline is required to upset these top sides. Uganda had a test of that in their 11-0 loss to South Africa on Wednesday.



Even with everyone behind the ball and giving their all, the South Africans still found ways to penetrate but Uganda will be happy that they gave away only seven penalty corners and conceded five of those. The Hockey Cranes did not serve any bookings.



That is the kind of attitude that should set the basis for today and then some more.



Egypt and their coach Tahir Zaman have not found the tournament easy after making about eight changes to the team that was in the Nations Cup. They have hardly found the goals with regularity but they have still won their games 2-0 against Kenya, 1-0 against Ghana and 4-1 against Zambia.



“We were forced into changes because we lost some players to key injuries. But making changes is part of the process,” Zaman told Daily Monitor after their win against Kenya last Sunday.

