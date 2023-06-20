Uganda wins gold at special Olympics World Games in Berlin

Swimmer Larry Feni

By  Patrick Kanyomozi

What you need to know:

  • This is Uganda’s first medal at the games which started on Saturday with a colourful opening ceremony at Berlin Olympic Stadium

Swimmer Larry Feni has won a gold medal at the ongoing Special Olympics World Games in Berlin Germany.
This is Uganda’s first medal at the games which started on Saturday with a colourful opening ceremony at Berlin Olympic Stadium.
Feni finished ahead of Hungary’s Varga Mate and Andrii Karasychenko of Ukraine in 50m Breaststroke Level A.

It marks a steady rise for the swimmer who has first won a gold medal at the age of 16 during the 2018 Games in Dubai.

Uganda is competing in Swimming, Athletics, Table Tennis, and Football 7-a-side, at the biggest inclusive games in the world.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.

FREE: Catch up on the sporting action this week

Never miss a story. Share your email and we’ll serve up new articles in the world of sports