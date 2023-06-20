Uganda wins gold at special Olympics World Games in Berlin
What you need to know:
- This is Uganda’s first medal at the games which started on Saturday with a colourful opening ceremony at Berlin Olympic Stadium
Swimmer Larry Feni has won a gold medal at the ongoing Special Olympics World Games in Berlin Germany.
Feni finished ahead of Hungary’s Varga Mate and Andrii Karasychenko of Ukraine in 50m Breaststroke Level A.
It marks a steady rise for the swimmer who has first won a gold medal at the age of 16 during the 2018 Games in Dubai.
Uganda is competing in Swimming, Athletics, Table Tennis, and Football 7-a-side, at the biggest inclusive games in the world.