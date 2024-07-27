Ugandan athletes love feel of Paris

Unlike other top nations, Team Uganda’s contingent at the Paris Olympics had only four competitors in France before Friday evening’s opening ceremony.

On Saturday, rower Kathleen Noble was the country's first competitor and got her second Olympics nod after featuring in the women’s single sculls Heat 1 at the National Olympic Nautical Stadium of Île-de-France in Vaires-sur-Marne.

She had spent nearly a week in Paris before competing. And like Noble, her compatriots in the Olympic Village; cyclist Charles Kagimu, swimmers Gloria Muzito and Jesse Ssengonzi are having a feel of the city and venues before competing.

Muzito and Ssengonzi had company of coach Tonnie Kasujja as well as World Aquatics technical official Max Kanyerezi, from Uganda Swimming Federation and Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) officials as they checked out the Paris La Défense Arena on Wednesday and Thursday.

“It feels good; it’s a great pool so I am excited to swim in it,” said Ssengonzi, who will compete in the men’s 100m butterfly Heats on Friday. “The water feels really fast,” he added.

“It’s so nice. The Arena is amazing,” said Muzito who will swim in the women’s 100m freestyle Heats on Tuesday. Muzito and Kagimu carried Uganda’s flag on Friday during the opening ceremony parade via boat on the River Seine.

Kagimu will compete in the men’s individual road race of about 275km at Pont d’Iéna, a bridge over the Seine which links the Eiffel Tower on the left bank to the district of Trocadéro on the right bank on August 3.

“To get some training in and continue to get ready for my race next Saturday. The weather is okay, it’s quite warm but not so hot so far. And if it stays this way, it will really be good,” said Kagimu after a practice session.

The athletes had limited access to facilities on Friday as the organizers limited movement out of the Games’ Village, to allow smooth preparations for the opening ceremony.

2024 OLYMPICS NOTEBOOK

Host city: Paris, France

City Hosting: 3rd (1900, 1924, 2024)

Motto: Ouvrons grand les Jeux (Games wide open)

Events: 329 in 32 sports

Dates: Jul 26 - Aug 11, 2024

Team Uganda Contingent: 25 competitors

UOC Sponsors: Nile Breweries, Plascon, Sanlam, Multichoice, French Embassy in Uganda

Opening Ceremony: Jardins du Trocadéro and the Seine

Closing Ceremony: Stade de France

UGANDANS IN ACTION

PARIS 2024 GAMES - DAY FIVE (SUNDAY)

10am: Rowing - Women’s Single Sculls Repechages

TUESDAY, JUL 30 - DAY 7

1:39pm: Gloria Muzito (Swimming - Women’s 100m Freestyle Heats)

FRIDAY, AUG 2 - DAY 10

12pm: Jesse Ssengonzi (Swimming - Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats)

7.10pm: Joy Cheptoyek, Sarah Chelangat, Belinda Chemutai (Athletics - Women’s 5000m Heats)

8.45pm: Halimah Nakaayi (Athletics - Women’s 800m Heats)

10:20pm: Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo, Martin Kiprotich (Athletics - Men’s 10000m Final)

TEAM UGANDA TO PARIS 2024 GAMES

Athletics: Tarsis Orogot (200m), Tom Dradriga (800m), Oscar Chelimo (5000m), Jacob Kiplimo (5000m & 10000m), Joshua Cheptegei (5000m & 10000m), Martin Magengo Kiprotich (10000m), Leonard Chemutai (3000m steeplechase), Victor Kiplangat, Stephen Kissa and Andrew Rotich Kwemoi (All Marathon), Halimah Nakaayi (800m), Winnie Nanyondo (1500m), Sarah Chelangat (5000m & 10000m), Joy Cheptoyek (5000m & 10000m), Belinda Chemutai & Esther Chebet (5000m), Annet Chemengich Chelangat (10000m), Peruth Chemutai (3000m steeplechase), Stella Chesang, Mercyline Chelangat, and Rebecca Chelangat (All Marathon)

Cycling: Charles Kagimu (Men’s Road Race)

Rowing: Kathleen Grace Noble (Women’s Single Sculls)

Swimming: Gloria Muzito (100m Freestyle), Jesse Ssengonzi (100m Butterfly)

TEAM UGANDA COACHES

Cycling: Ssaka Bukenya (tentative)

Rowing: Prof. James Martinez, Batenga Nakisozi

Swimming: Tonnie Kasujja

Athletics: Benjamin Njia, Peter Chelangat, Grace Chesang, Faustino Kiwa, Paul Okello, Adrianus Ruiter

UGANDA’S MEDALS AT OLYMPICS

1968 Mexico City: Eridadi Mukwanga (Bantamweight Silver)

1968 Mexico City: Leo Rwabwogo (Flyweight Bronze)

1972 Munich: John Akii-Bua (400m Hurdles Gold)

1972 Munich: Leo Rwabwogo (Flyweight Silver)

1980 Moscow: John Mugabi (Welterweight Silver)

1996 Atlanta: Davis Kamoga (400m Bronze)

2012 London: Stephen Kiprotich (Marathon Gold)

2020 Tokyo: Joshua Cheptegei (10000m Silver)

2020 Tokyo: Jacob Kiplimo (10000m Bronze)

2020 Tokyo: Peruth Chemutai (3000m Steeplechase Gold)

2020 Tokyo: Joshua Cheptegei (5000m Gold)