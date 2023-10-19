Ugandan bodybuilders pick lessons from Eldoret

Ugandan bodybuilders went to the Mr & Mrs. East Africa Natural Bodybuilding Championship talking big but left Rupaz Health and Fitness Centre in Eldoret with more lessons than trophies.

Tanzania’s three-time national champion, Erick Majura, in the light heavyweight category, emerged the overall winner in a six-man final.

It was Majura’s third attempt in Eldoret, meaning besides a good body, experience also gave him an edge over fellow Tanzanian Obadiah Andabwile, who came third and Kenya’s Wallace Rago, who came second.

Uganda sent more athletes than before but the best was Safalu Tamale, who finished second in the special (disability) category final.

Tamale, who lost his right leg in a boda-boda accident in 2020, bagged Kshs30,000 (Shs740,000) in prize money, plus Kshs5000 (Shs123,000), added by a Kenyan lady who introduced herself as a US navy veteran, to each disability participant.

Other Ugandans settled for positions in their respective categories, while some did not go past the prejudging phase.

Godfrey Lubega, the reigning Mr. Uganda and Mr. Central Region, was sixth in a 10-man middleweight final that also had 2021 Mr Kampala Daniel Mwesigwa.

“Finishing sixth was not my target, but it was not easy either. We were 20 middleweights but many didn’t even make it to the stage,” Lubega, who hardly accepts defeat, admitted. “I am content. I just have to work harder to win bigger titles.”

Lubega quickly warned his local competition ahead of Mr. Uganda Championship in December. “I must retain that crown. In Uganda no one can beat me.”

Revenge, revival

Peter Mudhasi finishing fifth among 11 heavyweights marked the beginning of his revival after seven years off the stage.

“The last time I competed in Kenya, I finished third in the light heavyweight in Kakamega in 2014. But I was robbed. This time, the very guys who were favoured at my expense didn’t go past prejudging. I am happy,” Mudhasi, a freelance fitness trainer in Qatar said.

“Finishing fifth when I hadn’t prepared at all means if I aim well I can really get better. This marks my return. And expect me in more such competitions in Kenya.”

David Ssetaba, who finished third at Mr Central Region Championship in Bweyogerere last month, bagged Kshs8,000 for fourth place in the lightweight division.

“We obviously must prepare better if we are serious about winning such events,” he said. “I wasn’t even prepared for Mr. Central event but I participated for the sake. Then two weeks later I was in Eldoret, against guys who have been preparing for months. But next time, I know what to do,” Ssetaba shared on a WhatsApp group.

Tamale Ssali, who was a judge in Eldoret said the event was a good lesson and a practical exposure for Ugandan athletes. “When we tell them in the gym to do particular things, they may wonder why. Now they know,” he said.

SELECTED UGANDAN PERFORMERS

Safalu Tamale, 2nd, special category

David Ssetaba 3rd, lightweight

Axam Kiseka, 4th, bantamweight

Peter Mudhasi, 5th, heavyweight

Geoffrey Baguma, 5th bantamweight

Godfrey Lubega, 6th, middleweight

Abdul Nasser Mwanje, 6th, light heavy