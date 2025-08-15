Ugandan masters enjoy Singapore test

Formidables Swim Club trio Peter Ssebanakitta, Donald Rukare, and Catherine Nakimuli put up a commendable fight at the August 7-14 World Aquatics Masters Swimming Championships in Singapore.

The times to beat were tight but personal goals were hit and the efforts to represent the country and their club in an international competition, open to swimmers of 25 years and above, cannot be understated.

On August 8, Ssebanakitta led in Heat 8 of the men’s 100m breaststroke which had swimmers of ages 60 to 69.

He clocked 1:46.14 (one minute, 46 seconds and 14 microseconds) thereby being ranked 29th overall in his 65-69 age group having beaten the 1:51.85 entry mark.

"It is not quite my best race and the pool is a bit intimidating, so I had a bit of trepidation," Ssebanakitta said.

"But what helped me is that I stuck to the game plan to swim the first 50m at controlled pace, accelerate a bit more in the next 25m, and go all out in the last 25m," he added.

In the 50m freestyle on Monday, Ssebanakitta clocked 46.86 seconds to finish 9th in his heat but his age group's cut off point was 40.80. He referred to it as a tough race.

Donald Rukare in the 55-59 age group clocked 37.54 to finish 3rd in his heat and was marginally outside the 36.30 entry time.

Lone female swimmer Catherine Nakimuli finished in 47.67 seconds to finish 9th in her heat with a 36.00 cut to beat.

In the 50m breaststroke on Wednesday, Ssebanakitta clocked 43.88 to finish 6th out of 10 in his heat and beat the 52.50 cut. He ranked 32nd out of over 50 swimmers in his age group.

Rukare was 8th in his with a time of 48.58 - again marginally off the 47.30 cut.

"We are happy with the performance of Team Uganda and we look forward to training harder and being at the next Masters in Budapest," Rukare said.

Nakimuli was third in her breaststroke heat with a 47.21 that had an even tighter 46.00 cut but had earlier done the 50m backstroke (41.80 entry time) where she clocked 55.36 to finish 8th in her heat.