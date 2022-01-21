Ugandan men beat Namibia to set up date with Ghana

A first quarter brace from Thomas Opio put Uganda on course for their first win at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Accra - Ghana as they beat Namibia 3-2 today in the first classification games.

The result condemned Namibia to 7th place while it also offers Uganda a chance to face off with Ghana for a 5th place playoff tomorrow. The sides drew 1-1 in their first meeting on Monday.

Opio, who was one of the two changes from the team that started in the 3-1 loss to Egypt yesterday, tapped in the far post twice in the 9th and 13th minute to make it 2-0 before the first break.

The other change saw Martin Okello make way for Alfred Okello in defence as Francesco Richichi returned to a back three. Right back Jordan Mpiima was moved to defensive midfield.

Dian La Cock converted a penalty corner to half the deficit just before halftime in the 29th minute to cap off Namibia's dominance in that quarter.

However, Namibia steadied their ship - aided sometimes by Uganda's carelessness in possession - to reduce Uganda's lead.

A hurried tackle from Ugandan goalkeeper Bosco Ochan was punished with a penalty stroke in the 39th minute that La Cock put away firmly in the roof of the net to make it 3-2.

The goal set up for a nervy fourth quarter but Uganda held their nerve to earn their first win at the tournament.

"We want to show the whole Africa that Uganda has the players that can play the game.

Namibia were a strong side in one on one stations and punished the two errors we made. But we learn and grow from those situations and I believe they will not happen in the next games.