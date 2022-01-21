Ugandan men beat Namibia to set up date with Ghana

Match winner. Batusa scored the third as Uganda won 3-2 against Namibia earlier today. PHOTO/ MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

TODAY'S RESULTS

5/7 Place Playoffs

Men: Namibia 2-3 Uganda

A first quarter brace from Thomas Opio put Uganda on course for their first win at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Accra - Ghana as they beat Namibia 3-2 today in the first classification games.

