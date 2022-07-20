Ugandan netball in drive to secure private training ground

The Uganda netball team the She Cranes has for long been plagued with the lack of a private training ground as they prepare for competitions.

The team has had to bear with competing with other sports for available netball courts.

As the team returns for another edition of the Commonwealth Games starting next week in Birmingham, England, the Uganda Netball federation (UNF) is determined to secure a home for the sport so as to prepare well for consequent competitions.

According to UNF president Sarah Babirye Kityo, the team would have hosted many friendly games in preparation for the Commonwealth Games but was let down by lack of a home.

“We would have hosted many friendly games if we had a home. Having a home saves money and gives an opportunity to host,” she said.

To raise money for this cause, the UNF through a fundraising dinner held on Tuesday at Serena Hotel managed to earn Shs.127m.

The dinner, the first of its kind with more expected to follow, was well attended by the She Cranes sponsors as well as the corporate world.

Babirye says the work of securing a home will be done in phases and the first will be obtaining land which is estimated to consume Shs2b.

The federation will also earn money from selling replica jerseys in and outside Uganda.