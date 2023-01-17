Ugandan swimmers rank among Top 50 in Africa

Bulgarian journalist Rumen Atanasov, editor-in-chief of WordPress site Swim Records and Rankings, has compiled a list of last year's top 50 long course times made by African swimmers in each race.

Ugandan swimmers feature prominently in the first of its kind document that the Bulgarian named Final All Africa Rankings (as of December 31, 2022) - a testament to how much the country has diversified its competition range from usually 50m freestyle and some sprints to venturing into mid and long distance swimming.

Atanasov's compilation considers times that the African swimmers made at the World Championships in Hungary, World Junior Championships in Peru, Africa Championships in Tunisia, Commonwealth Games in England, Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey, World Secondary School Games in France, Cana Zone IV Championship in Zambia and times from all other zones among others.

His work was shared with the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) - which is where this newspaper picked it from. Joshua Lumonya, Steve Magera, Kirabo Namutebi, Swagiah Mubiru, Namanya Ampaire, John Kafumbe have represented USSSA at World Secondary Schools Games in Serbia and France before.

Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) vice president technical Tonnie Kasujja described the PDF document as "interesting" and hoped "they can keep such documents coming."

Since there were no such compilations in the past, it is hard to deduce how much the country has improved in terms of competing with other nations on the continent, but there have been performances throughout the year to show that is a possibility.

For example, Uganda was nowhere near continental medals for years at senior level until Kirabo Namutebi won silver in the 50m freestyle at the Africa Championships in Tunisia last August.

Her time (26.01) then ranks sixth overall on Atanasov's list as does her 33.29 in 50m breaststroke.

The men's 3:40.84 time made by Adnan Kabuye, Fadhil Saleh, Paulsen Settumba and Tendo Mukalazi at the Cana Zone IV Championships in April ranks ninth in the continent's 4*100m freestyle relay times.

Also, Atanasov's list does not take into account short course (25m) swimming but swimmers like Tara Naluwoza and Jesse Ssengonzi showed at the World Championships in Melbourne, Australia that they were competing favourably against the continent's best. 2023 should offer opportunities to translate those performances to the long course arena.

Men

50 free:

29th: Tendo Mukalazi (24.17)

35th: Fadhil Saleh (24.32)

50th: Joshua Lumonya (24.98)

100m free:

28th: Tendo Mukalazi (52.81)

40th: Atuhaire Ambala (54.04)

49th: Fadhil Saleh (54.56)

200m free:

47th: John Kafumbe (2:11.12)

400m free:

35th: John Kafumbe (4:37.27)

44th: Pendo Kaumi (4:58.89)

800m free:

47th: Barack Otieno (11:42.48)

48th: Malcolm Nahamya (12:00.65)

50 back:

21st: Tendo Mukalazi (28.23)

35th: Atuhaire Ambala (29.62)

36th: Adnan Kabuye (29.65)

100m back:

23rd: Atuhaire Ambala (1:01.68)

35th: Adnan Kabuye (1:04.77)

42nd: Tendo Mukalazi (1:07.52)

200m back:

27th: Adnan Kabuye (2:27.03)

40th: Malcolm Nahamya (2:46.28)

50m breast:

25th: Tendo Mukalazi (30.03)

100m breast

47th: Namanya Ampaire (1:14.16)

50th: Trevor Kimuli (1:14.43)

200m breast

42nd: Namanya Ampaire (2:51.04)

50m fly:

47th: Tendo Mukalazi (26.75)

100m fly:

44th: Steve Magera (1:02.91)

49th: Paulsen Settumba 1:04.39

200m fly:

42nd: Hayyan Kisitu (2:35.71)

200m individual medley

32nd: Adnan Kabuye (2:22.12)

40th: John Kafumbe (2:28.72)

Relays

9th: 4*100m free (3:40.84)

Women

50m free

6th: Kirabo Namutebi (26.01)

24th: Tara Naluwoza (27:82)

100m free:

16th: Kirabo Namutebi (59.83)

39th: Avice Meya (1:03.01)

48th: Karimah Katemba (1:04.37)

200m free:

37th: Karimah Katemba (5:11.26)

48th: Khyati Deshpande (6:01.77)

400m free:

32nd: Karimah Katemba (10.52.04)

43rd: Khyati Deshpande (12:18.65)

50m back:

18th: Avice Meya (31.72)

26th: Kirabo Namutebi (32.29)

100m back

24th: Avice Meya (1:10.24)

200m back

44th: Isabella Magezi (3:02.44)

50m breast:

6th: Kirabo Namutebi (33.29)

31st: Swagiah Mubiru (36.75)

44th: Karimah Katemba (40.04)

100m breast:

41st: Swagiah Mubiru (1:24.67)

200m breast:

41st: Swagiah Mubiru (3:06.91)

50m fly:

18th: Tara Naluwoza (28.97)

25th: Kirabo Namutebi (29.30)

37th: Avice Meya (30.36)

100m fly:

44th: Paloma Kirabo (1:18.97)

200m individual medley

49th: Tendo Atia (3:01.80)

50th: Paloma Kirabo (3:02.71)