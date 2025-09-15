Ugandan teams shine to harvest NSSF millions

When Allan Ejiet rose high to pace the ball over the net and score the last point of this year’s NSSF KAVC International Tournament, the entire Lugogo Indoor Stadium went up in celebration.

Hosts KAVC had done enough to defeat Kenyan side Equity and lift the trophy for the first time since 2018.

Led by Ugandan international Daudi Okello, KAVC assembled a team with one goal -ensuring the trophy stays home.

Players from rival clubs were called upon to get in on the act. Some were recruited from as far as the Kenyan league.

KAVC took the first 25-22, with Brian Kamonde providing the much-needed net defence in the middle.

Okello and Ejiet were a handful for the short-handed Kenyan side, easing through the blocks to the excitement of the home fans who brought the noise from the fully-packed stands.

The Kenyans drew level, taking the second set 25-22 but KAVC ensured the game would not stretch beyond four sets by winning the third and fourth frames 25-1 and 29-27, respectively.

KAVC, who defeated St. Charles Ntinda in the quarterfinals, had to go past eventual bronze medallists KCCA in a tightly contested semifinal.

Equity defeated fellow Kenyan side Chema in the semifinal.

With the victory, KAVC walked home with a cash prize of Shs10m from tournament headline sponsor NSSF.

Equity took home Shs8m while KCCA collected Shs5m.

In the women’s category, APR came from two sets down to defeat rivals Rwanda National Police 3-2 and lift the trophy.

Ugandan middle blocker Sharon Amito provided a wall of defence in the middle to frustrate Police’s offence as the Army side crawled back into the contest.

And despite leading 11-4 and 18-11 in the fourth frame, Police dismally collapsed and allowed APR a look in.

Benitha Mukandayisenga was a menace in the service box, pacing the ball and troubling Police’s pass throughout the game.

KAVC women’s side defeated Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) 3-0 in the bronze match to win themselves Shs5m.

The tournament attracted up to 46 teams from six different countries, with a total of Shs46m up for grabs for the top three sides in the senior categories.

Barbara Arimi, the head of marketing and corporate affairs at NSSF, presided over the awards ceremony, alongside Uganda Volleyball Federation President Sadik Nasiwu.

NSSF KAVC INTERNATIONAL

Finals

Men

KAVC 3-1 Equity

Women

APR 3-2 Police

Winners: APR (women), KAVC (men)

Silver: Police (women), Equity (men)