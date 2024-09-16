Ugandans set for open water camp

Uganda’s attempt to become an open water swimming force continues.

This time, national swimmers; Daniel Rukundo and Benjamin Lutaaya from Gators, Charlotte Sanford from Sailfish, and Deshpande Khyati of Aqua Akii have been chosen to represent the country at the Africa Aquatics Open Water Swimming Training Camp that starts tomorrow and ends Saturday in Zanzibar.

Rukundo made his debut in the competition at the Africa Aquatics Swimming and Open Swimming Championships in Mauritius last December but the rest should be having their first top level open water experience this week.

Previously, swimmers like Swagiah Mubiru, Karimah Katemba, Adnan Kabuye, Hayyan Kisitu, and lately Heer Usadadiya and Ambala Atuhaire have represented Uganda in open water competitions.

Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) now wants to widen the base of open water swimmers and also show their swimmers that it is another discipline and not just a way out for those who might not beat the competition in the pool.

In January 2023, USF sent eight swimmers to a general camp in Mbombela, South Africa, where they had a general swim camp that had elements of open water.