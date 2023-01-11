Ukasha wants Bombers return after Real Star victory

Talk is cheap, so they say. But according to 2018 African Youth Boxing Championships quarterfinalist Ukasha Matovu, his punches will do the talking.

Talking after being crowned the best boxer of the period covering December 2022 at the ForteBet-sponsored Real Stars Awards at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala on Tuesday, Matovu said redemption is nigh.

Since making his national team debut, Musoke has been on the wrong end of history for a budding boxer. He lost to Owen Kibira in the qualifiers.

Missing the chance to play at the Commonwealth Games come July in Birmingham, UK last year stings but he does not believe it will spoil his dream.

"I now want to play at the Olympics in Paris 2024," Matovu said on the sidelines of the awards ceremony which welcomed boxing for the first time.

To Matovu, beating his nemesis, Kibira, is reassuring.

“The road to Paris is still very long as I have to beat my opponents in the national team selections and then make it out of the All Africa Games,” Matovu said. The 13th African Games is expected to be held in Ghana.

More glory

Matovu was among the seven winners selected for exceptional performances in December. Prisca Chesang, who capped the year winning the San Silvestre Vallecana 10K in Madrid, Spain was named the best of athletics beating compatriot Joshua Cheptegei.

The latter won the in a time of 27 minutes and nine seconds, Cheptegei was running for the first time since the World Championships in Oregon, USA, where he injured his knee.

But the Real Stars Awards selectors chose 19-year-old Chesang, one of fastest U20 middle and distance athletes in the world at the moment for running two minutes faster than her official best of 32:45.

Veteran all-rounder Frank Nsubuga, who made his cricket debut in 1996 was named the best cricketer. With 88 runs in seven innings, 17 wickets in 40 overs, the 42-year-old was simply superb for the Cricket Cranes in the East African T20 Tri-Nation.

“I have won so many things but this is an important recognition. It means a lot to me,” a relieved Nsubuga said.

Bigger prize

Rising star Christine Namulumba was awarded for her enormous contribution to Prisons goal scorer Specioza Namukose.

Namulumba, who was part of the squad to the Fast Fives in Christchurch New Zealand now wants to cement her position on the She Cranes.

"I am working even harder to become a mainstay on the national team. This award is a motivation to even dream bigger," the towering goal scorer said.

In rugby, Chris Lubanga, who kicked 36 points for Heathens as they won the 12th Uganda Cup title, was the best of picks while Cranes international Patrick Kaddu, who is in phenomenal form for Kitara, was football’s best.

The 17-year-old Fadilah Shamika, who won three medals in Mauritius, was badminton’s best.