Umea adopt mind games

The 10th edition of the Uganda Muslim Education Association (Umea) Games due this Easter Holiday at Namagabi SS, Kayunga will include scrabble and chess.

These games started in 1998, so this would ideally be the 38th edition, but rebranded to include more disciplines in 2013.

“We want to keep challenging our students and to give them more disciplines to compete in,” Hajji Twahir Kitezaala, said during a press conference to reveal Mavid Pharmaceuticals as sponsors of the Games yesterday in downtown Kampala.

“You are all aware of Umea’s commitment to talent promotion and identification, and that our schools are performing well in national, regional, and international competitions. We can only get better with more disciplines offered at this level,” Kitezaala added.

Mavid have offered Shs6m for Umea to buy balls and to handle both the opening and closing ceremony at a ceremony that will attract 67 schools.

“Ours is a family business but out there to serve Muslims. This is the first time to come on board but it will not be the last. We want to grow with Umea,” Aisha Bukenya, a pharmacist at the company, said.

Kitezaala added that “sponsorships in our sports are slow and that is why we are very happy with Mavid coming in with an offer that will help us improve nutrition plans, public health and community outreach plans for our schools and Games.

They will also increase the vibe and visibility of the games by handling the opening and closing ceremony.”

Past winners

Kibuli SS won the overall title last year in a competition that attracted over 1,200 participants. They had their dominance in racket games; table tennis (boys and girls) and badminton (boys) to thank. Mbogo High School won the girls’ badminton trophy.

Kawanda SS won gold in netball and handball (girls) while Kakungulu Memorial won the boys’ handball gold. Masaka SS, who hosted the games, won gold in boys’ football as Kawempe Muslim won the girls’. Mbogo Mixed won boys’ volleyball while Kinaawa High School took the girls’ trophy.

Umea Games

Host: Namagabi SS, Kayunga

Arrival: April 17

Opening ceremony: April 18

Closing ceremony: April 21