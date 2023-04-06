Umea Solidarity Games return

Kawanda should be a beehive of activity this weekend as Islamic-based secondary schools convene for the eighth edition of the Uganda Muslim Education Association (Umea) Solidarity Games.

These Games which started in 1998 but rebranded in 2013 to include more sports will be played at various venues in Kampala and Wakiso, but chiefly Kawanda Secondary School.

They also return for the first time in four years after the sports calendar was affected by Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021.

"Last year we were not ready to organize the games because of the congested calendar of sports events," Hajji Twahil Muhammed Kitezaala, the chairperson of the Games' organizing committee, said during a press conference at Kawanda SS on Wednesday.

This eighth edition of the Games should be a grueling one as it comes right in the middle of the holy fasting month of Ramadhan.

But the players have to deal with the task at hand as their schools also see the tournament as part of the preparation path to the Uganda Secondary Schools Association (USSSA) Games that come in early May.

Hajji Hussein Lwembawo Kyagulanyi, the general secretary of the Games, said over 100 teams from about 40 schools will compete in volleyball, football, netball (for girls), badminton, table tennis and handball as the association seeks to promote environmental conservation through these Games.