UMHS declare title intentions after beating UCU

Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga coach Rogers Nkugwa said his side are chasing the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) top sides after he masterminded a 1-0 home win over Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals on Sunday.

Today, he has a chance to prove it was not all talk when he hosts Kawempe Muslim at the school in Lubaga

Sunday's win secured with winger Catherine Nagadya's late strike took UMHS to 13 points - eight behind leaders She Corporate and three behind second-placed Kampala Queens (KQ).

"After watching KQ and Corporate draw (Saturday), we knew we had to win to close the gap between us and them," Nkugwa said in the post match interviews.

"We managed to keep the ball in their half as we had instructed our defenders that two or three touches are enough for us to turn defence into attack," he added.

The strategy worked and with two first round games in hand against Kawempe Muslim (today) and Rines yet to come, Nkugwa's optimism is not out of proportion.

Maximum points in those games would propel them to 19 points - just two behind She Corporate but for a side that have dropped points in three of its seven matches thus far, UMHS will need to first master some consistency in picking results.

Nadunga breaks namesake's heart

In Kawempe, UMHS host a wounded opponent that was held to a goalless draw by Olila High School at the Valley on Sunday and need to quickly pick themselves up as they have regularly done on the road this season.

Kawempe, with 11 points (just two of those from home) in eight games, dominated proceedings as usual but while they have struggled to score goals this season, assistant coach Moses Nkata was quick to absolve the strikers for the dropped points.

"We lacked the creativity to make chances and open up spaces for majority of the game. Today it is not on the strikers as most of our possession was in areas where we could not hurt the opponent," Nkata said.

Kawempe's confidence started to dip in the 21st minute when Sharon Nadunga's shot on goal, after being played in by Samalie Nakacwa, was cleared acrobatically off the line by Olila defender and namesake Bira Nadunga.

Olila goalkeeper Esther Akite got a hand on the aerial shot but it kept moving towards goal. Such was the hope of opening the scoring that Sharon wheeled away in celebration only for Bira to get that timely and important touch on the line.