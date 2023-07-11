Uncovering the next generation of Special Olympics athletes

Special Olympics Uganda is championing a novel initiative that blends sports with health. At their recent one-day health camp, they conducted comprehensive health assessments for people with intellectual disabilities at Kyomya Primary School in Jinja District on Saturday.

"Our objective is to identify future stars who can participate in our sports while ensuring their health is top-notch", said Special Olympics Uganda Country Director Genevieve Bamwidhukire.

More than 200 children were screened at the camp. The screening wasn't exclusive to those with intellectual disabilities, as able-bodied children were also considered.

"Our goal is to promote inclusivity. We're breaking barriers, one health assessment at a time," she said.

Bamwidhukire believes that these assessments are not just medical necessities. "They are, in fact, the first step towards a promising career in sports for these children,” she said.

The health camp is a comprehensive assessment that gauges the athletes' health, identifies any potential issues, and ensures they're fit to compete at their best.

Children with intellectual disabilities in Uganda face a range of health challenges that can affect their performance and overall well-being. One of the most common challenges is a lack of access to healthcare services, which can make it difficult for them to receive timely and appropriate treatment for illnesses and injuries.

Additionally, children with intellectual disabilities face challenges related to access to healthcare. Many have difficulty accessing medical care due to financial barriers, lack of transportation, or a lack of healthcare providers with expertise in treating individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Timely intervention

Bashir Ssekandi, the head Clinical Officer on fitness, explained the essence of such health camps. He said: "These assessments help us advise athletes on the type of sports they can excel in, or what they may need to improve on through consistent training."

Athletes underwent a series of tests, each designed to assess a specific component of their fitness including; physiotherapy, flexibility, range of the joints, strength assessment for abs, legs, and arms as well as balance and aerobic tests. Additional tests were conducted to monitor the overall health of the athletes, with special attention to their eyesight and dental health.

The health camp is held courtesy of Lions International and Golisano Foundation. Lions International has played a crucial role in promoting inclusion and acceptance of individuals with intellectual disabilities in local communities. Alongside providing financial aid and volunteer support, they have effectively raised awareness about the significance of these initiatives.

Golisano provides free health screenings to Special Olympics athletes through the Healthy Athletes program which aims at improving the overall health and well-being of athletes with intellectual disabilities. Through the program, athletes receive screenings for various health conditions, including vision, hearing, dental, and general health. The program has been implemented in over 130 countries, including Uganda.

A platform for potential

SOU serves as a platform where individuals with intellectual disabilities can unlock their potential.

It is from such health camps that athletes such as the indomitable swimmer Larry Craig Feni, an athlete with hearing and speech impairments, who won a double gold in the just concluded World Games in Berlin, Germany, were identified.