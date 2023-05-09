Undeniable Prisons break Ndejje record

Uganda Prisons won the Ndejje Woodball Open for the third time in a row, after lifting Sunday's rain-washed event at the Luweero campus grounds. Ndejje won the women’s title.

Having won the previous two events after the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prison warders were keen on keeping the momentum going to keep their season alive, and they did it in style.

The reigning national champions lived up to the hype by beating Stroke to the title by just one stroke.

Team captain Samson Rugongeza could not hide his delight when analysing his side's display heaping praise on the team's performance.

"No one comes here three times and wins the Ndejje Open. I am really happy. The team is at its best. There was energy, determination and quality display and nothing was going to stop us," Rugongeza said.

Prisons, who have pitched camp in upper Kawuga in Mukono, train together at Uganda Christian University grounds regularly.

Rugongeza expressed his happiness at winning the most prestigious club championship for the third time in a row, and thanked the Uganda Prisons Service administration for providing full support to woodball players to participate in major local and regional tournaments.

But the team is a doubt for the third Beach Woodball World Cup in Malaysia this June.

Ivan Karimunda, the university Sports Tutor, praised Prisons’ performance at the tournament and the continued endeavors to maintain high standards at the usually well-attended tournament.

"Who comes to Ndejje and wins three times in a row? This is a big challenge set up by Uganda Prisons and as a university, we love such challenges. We shall be ready come next year," Karimunda said.

Ndejje stop Public Service dominance

It was the Ministry of Public Services women's senior team that continued their juggernaut winning the the corporate title, a good way to fight for the men who were runners-up in the corporate category behind University of Kisubi.

Lillian Zawedde’s performance was a joy to behold as Ndejje took the seniors title from the claws of the highly competitive Ministry of Public Service team that is also dominating the national team squad.

Public Service is the team to beat and put a lot of work into this year's Open holding regular training at the National Archives ahead of the championship.

"This is our first time as a club and we want to put our best foot forward. I am delighted with the results we are getting so far. Our players are eager to learn every single day and that's why we are rewarded," Fred Turyakira, the team manager said.

This year's event was devoid of school and youth competitions as it fell at the time of the school term holidays.

Ndejje Open winners

Seniors - men: Uganda Prisons

Seniors - women: Ndejje University

Men - corporate: Univ. of Kisubi

Women - corporate: Public Service