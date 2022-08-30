Under-18 handball team eager to make a statement at African Championships

The national under-18 Handball team on Saturday evening set off for Kigali-Rwanda to take part in the Africa Men’s Youth Handball Championship that is scheduled to run from August 30 to September 6



The event, a World Championship qualifier, is the 18th of its kind with 10 African countries taking part.



Uganda has been pooled in group A with Chad, Congo, Libya and Morocco.

Meanwhile group B has Egypt, Algeria, Madagascar, Rwanda and Burundi.



The Ugandan youthful team has been in training for over a month at the Old Kampala indoor Arena and according to team captain Nicholas Atugonza, the team has all it takes to reach the semi final stage and qualify for the world championship due next year in Croatia.



“We have been in training and have also taken part in a few competitions including the ongoing national league as well as the secondary school games which have helped to shape us a lot,” he said.

“It is our chance to showcase our talents by competing against seasoned opponents in Africa,” he added.

Meanwhile head coach Aziz Yakub says the team has been prepared well and he looks forward to Uganda qualifying for the world championship.



“This is a great chance for Uganda’s handball to develop hence we are ready to make the best use of this opportunity so as to grow our sport,” he said.



Uganda took a team of 14 players and four officials including head coach Aziz, Ibrahim Kongo - Assistant Coach, Patrick Ssemuwemba - team doctor and Mayanja Willy the head of delegation.



TEAM UGANDA

Ivan Ssentamu, Hassan Mustapha, Igantius Anzoretu, Mobert Okolimong, Muhammad Matovu, Nicholas Atugonza, Nathan Wokulira, Nyanzi Ssentamu, Godwin Bingana, Geofrey Ssekamanya, Anuari Jakisa, David Ichira, Anthony Lamu, Keith Begumisa