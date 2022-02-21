Underwater challenge sinks Talons further in Altona 

Talons needed Shafia Ntabazi, Elijah Wamala and Blessing Kaitesi to pull their weight – as they usually do – to strengthen their chase in both match day six and the overall standings of the Altona-BSK (British School of Kampala) Swim League last Friday was for .

Instead the trio failed to put points on board when their opponents of almost equal experience in Colts and Astros did in the 25m underwater challenge on the day, costing their side 60 points.

Before that, Talons had trailed with 121 points to Colts 131 and Astros’ 126 in the 125m freestyle heats.

But that was just a 10 points difference that could be overcome in the relay and underwater phase, where swimmers were expected to stay under water for 25m and ranked depending on how much time they took to complete the length of the pool.

Unfortunately, for their ambitions to work their way up the table, Talons failed to build on matchday five’s triumph as seven of their nine swimmers failed to stay under water for the entire 25m length of the pool.

Only Yeta Magola (in 21.27 seconds) and captain Abigail Mwagale (19.63) managed.

Astros and Colts each had five swimmers complete the underwater phase.

Colts’ captain Tara Kisawuzi had the best time doing it in 17.82 seconds followed by her Astros opposite number Paula Nabukeera on 18.20.

Kisawuzi was joined by Adriel Lumu (22.30), Caspian Guma (24.70), Sonia Mwere (25.23), and Tanja Atukunda (25.38).

Nabukeera’s efforts were complimented by Ethan Kunihira (20.93), Tasha Kisawuzi (24.09), Terrie Akampa (24.68) and Chriton Kato (24.79).

However, Colts won the day’s 9x25m breaststroke relay to carry the day by 34 points.

Colts’ 337 points should have shot their overall total from 1,254 to 1,591 but disqualifications in this league come with a 20 points deduction. The four underwater DQs meant Colts lost 80 points and are now on 1,511.

With 303 points, Astros should have gone to 1,569 from 1,266 but will settle for 1,489 points for now after those four underwater disqualifications.