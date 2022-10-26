UOC awards game changers winners

When the Uganda Olympics Committee (UOC) started the Commonwealth Sports School Spirit Clubs initiative under the Commonwealth Games Association of Uganda this year, they targeted instilling Commonwealth Games Federation values into students.

The fruits are already showing as 22 of the 32 approached schools have implemented the cause. The federation’s three values of humanity, equality and destiny have all been integrated with UOC awarding its first winners in Mbogo High, Teso College Aloet and Sir Samuel Baker Secondary school. The four have exhibited competence and made the initiative part of the schools with visible results.

“We have seen good progress and we want to recognize all efforts from various parts of the country for this. Through this Initiative, new sports are being introduced in schools e.g dance sport which is a game changer. Schools are also closely working with communities in sports and the three values and hopefully more schools can join,” said Lydia Gloria Dhamuzungu , the UOC Assistant secretary general.

The project also intends to facilitate grooming of future sports stars in different communities with the help of education in different parts of the country. There have been cries of how some areas have immense talent that is never tapped into, the talent identification commissioner at UOC, Yayiro Kasasa has his work cut out. “It is also a way of going back to the grassroots to develop talent and that can impact on communities, UOC under Commonwealth will always do all it takes to develop talent and impart community values” he said.