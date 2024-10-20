UOC brace for Bach visit

Thomas Bach, the ninth president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is expected to jet into Uganda on Tuesday for a brief visit.

Bach, a fencing legend, took to the helm of the IOC in 2013 on an eight year term. He got an additional four in 2021 but announced he will not seek re-election next year.

In ways, this feels like an end of duty tour as he is also visiting Senegal, South Africa, Lesotho and Rwanda.

“As the UOC family, we are honoured and thrilled to host the President of the IOC,” UOC president Donald Rukare told Daily Monitor ahead of the visit that lasts until Thursday.

While in Uganda, Bach is expected to meet athletes, Olympians, leaders of sports federations or associations, and government officials that include President Yoweri Museveni, First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet and State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang.

He will also engage the media on Wednesday. His other focus will be on the Game Connect project, which former UOC president and now IOC member William Blick described on CK Sports as “dear to him (Bach)”.