UOC commits to boost skating growth

Roller-skating has a storied, long history -- from boys skating through the city centre, to being a keystone of the brand promotion campaigns across the city.

But it has a flawed side as many skaters were widely accused of snatching handbags or phones from unsuspecting city dwellers.

With the sport fighting for a clean image and having athletes compete internationally, the dark side has been reversed.

Closing a five-day Skateboarding Technical Course at Buziga Country Resort on Friday, Don Rukare the President of Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) promised government support towards the growth of the extreme sport which he said is attracting many young people.

"Skating is following the right channels of growth. As an association, they have presented athletes at global events and I am happy they are tackling the most important part of building capacity. I know many young people are interested and trained officials will help them fit in," Rukare said.

He said that by developing the right personnel, skating can be able to manage itself sustainably in the future.

“The objectives of training officials align with our mission properly. We shall avail any opportunities to them to continue improving the management of the sport,” Rukare added.

Rukare said that technical development is part of UOC's efforts to promote sports in the country.

Internationally acclaimed judges Renata Paschini and Argentine Natalia Sanchez as well as Zimbabwean Chenaimoyo Gwandu, facilitated the training. World Skate and UOC funded the training.

The course was the first in Africa with 15 women acquiring international diplomas. They qualify to act as judges, managers or coaches.

Uganda Skating Federation (USF) president Moses Ddungu said that skate's charm and audacious energy can be captured through trained officials.

"I am really happy that we had this training. It is the best achievement we have got as a federation. I think it’s going to get better and better," Ddungu said.

Jane Francis Nakigozi, a national team skater, who was among the 15 trained officials was excited with the opportunity.

“I learnt a lot of things which are going to help me as a coach and as an athlete,” Nakigozi, who trains young girls at St Noah in Mukono said.

Uganda will now turn attention to the World Skate Games 2022 to be held in Argentina from October 24 to November 4.



