UOC count positives in 2022, ready for Olympics qualification process

Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) president Donald Rukare believes they reached and completed at least 98 percent of their targets in 2022.

The flagship event for UOC was the Commonwealth Games held in August and September in Birmingham, where Uganda bagged five medals while government support also meant that they could grow the number of participants for the Islamic Solidarity Games from the usual four to eight athletes to 44 this year. These got nine medals from Konya, Turkey.

"Apart from the podium performances, we had results like the Rugby Cranes' (7s) draw with Australia, netball's automatic qualification to the World Cup, the swimming medals in Tunisia (Africa Senior Championships that were worth celebrating," Rukare said.

While at it, UOC established relationships with; Uganda Forest Authority - who have donated 1,500 acres of land for creating an Olympic forest, their counterparts in Cuba, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia with some of these requesting "to train at the High Altitude centre in Teryet" in preparation for the 2024 Olympics.

Uganda itself would want to increase the number of athletes at Paris 2024 to 35 from 25 in Tokyo.

"It is going to be tough because the qualifying standards are high for individual sports that some might need to break national records to qualify," UOC general secretary Beatrice Ayikoru told the press during their briefing at their office in Lugogo last Friday.

Rukare believes that like Kenya and Ghana, Uganda could do with more focus on team sports like 3*3 basketball, U-23 and women's football while "dance sport is another one whose potential we need to look at."

Capacity building



Uganda also had a relatively clean bill of results as far as doping concerns go. And in September, UOC hosted the Africa Zone V Regional Anti-Doping Project training of trainers programme, which attracted over 30 trainees from within the region.

"Our performances attract scrutiny and we are currently in the B category, which means our athletes can face in and out of competition doping tests," Ayikoru said before adding that the athletes and federations have responded well to "continuous education and engagement on the issue."

There are still questions over traditional remedies like mulondo and other local medicinal concoctions but for Uganda to run its own anti-doping programs, it must invest about $5m (Shs19bn) a year.

Yet in the current Physical Activity and Sports Bills being discussed in Parliament, the call is for government to run National Anti-Doping Committee under National Council of Sports but that can not beat world standards (WADA) as such bodies must be autonomous.

In terms of other capacity building activities, UOC have now reached over 3,500 trainees in their administrative courses.

Office

Rukare's administration has also made the establishment of a new UOC office and second OlympiAfrica centre after the one in Busia "top of the agenda but we are still trying to secure land."

They got an offer for land in Namboole from the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni but while they are waiting for that to materialize, they are also still exploring other options including in Kyambogo.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

MEDALLISTS

-Jacob Kiplimo (athletics): men's 10,000 and 5,000m gold

-Victor Kiplangat (athletics): men's marathon gold

-Peruth Chemutai (athletics): women's 3,000m steeplechase

-Teddy Nakimuli (boxing): women's light flyweight bronze

ISLAMIC SOLIDARITY GAMES

MEDALLISTS

-Husnah Kukundakwe (para-swimming): 2 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze

-Abel Chebet (athletics): 10,000m silver, 5,000m bronze