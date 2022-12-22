UOC engage federations on governance

With more money coming into sports, either through government or sponsors, there is a need for national federations to get their act together and avoid conflict from within.

That was the idea behind this week’s Zoom meeting between the leadership of Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and the heads (presidents and general secretaries or chief executive officers) of sports federations that affiliate to them.

UOC president Donald Rukare took his members through principles of governance like rule of law, transparency and accountability.

“As money comes in, we need robust financial management systems and policies,” Rukare said.

“We need to work with budgets approved by our AGMs (Annual General Meetings). It would be good to use an electronic funds system rather than cash systems that could easily come with trouble,” he added.

Rukare was backed by the majority of the federations, some of which sent their replies through the messages options.

“Good governance is really a good start for us,” Fufa CEO Edgar Watson, who also urged that governance information be changed to local languages to help some sports leaders, said before adding: “but we make the mistake of looking for money first. When it comes, it is mismanaged because we do not have good systems or plans in place to utilize it.

Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) head Robert Jjagwe was, however, not sold. He insisted money makes things go round as the systems and secretariats to manage them would need funds.

It is the proverbial chicken-egg story but federations have to find a delicate balance between putting up systems and finding funds.

Meanwhile, netball head Sarah Babirye believes the federations are hotbeds for conflict as presidents struggle to work with their general secretaries or other executive members.