UOC find partner in Kabojja International School to promote Olympism

Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and Kabojja International School will work together to promote Olympic values in schools.

In the three year-long Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two entities, shared by head of UOC’s marketing commission Collins Ssemanda during a press briefing at the school yesterday, UOC will use the schools facilities to promote Olympism and sports programmes including the schools’ debate.

UOC will also train teachers and students on Olympic values while Kabojja will also integrate Olympic studies in their daily school programmes among other things.

“It is through such partnerships that we are able to develop not only Olympism but sports too.

Kabojja has a strong culture of sports. They have very good facilities and are building more. We want the students, who are children between eight to 18 years, to commit to excellence in both sports and education,” UOC chairman Donald Rukare, who was flanked by members and heads of the; ‘education and cultural’ commission Annet Nakamya and sports for social development commission Simon Peter Komakech too, said.

The school director and principal Sam Turya said the values of their school curriculum are more less the same as the Olympic ones of excellence, friendship and respect.

“We have social skills here and when you do not have them, you cannot compete. We also strive to change the common belief that sport is for failures.