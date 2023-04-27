UOC solidify fight to combat lifestyle diseases

On Wednesday last week, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) enhanced their Active Community Campaign Initiative at Win 5 Hotel and Spa, Kampala.

The initiative run by UOC's Sports for Social Development Commission involved a three day workshop for over 80 community fitness instructors mobilized from Alebtong, Lira, Kyenjojo, Kyegegwa, Wakiso, Kampala, Mukono, Adjumani and Soroti among others.

These according to commission chairperson Simon Peter Komakech were mobilized through email, social media and by contacting UOC's member federation with the aim of "training them on how to help people in their communities live healthy."

"We are giving the instructors toolkits that include a book with nutritional and physical exercise guidelines.

We have realized that our people eat a lot of junk food. Their preferred means of transport are motorcycles rather than means that burn fats like walking and bicycles. So we have many issues of obesity, hypertension, cardiac issues, eye problems among others," Komakech, who doubles as president of the modern pentathlon federation, added.

The concerns



UOC are preaching to the converted but targeted these trainers because they already have the skills, passion and motivation for their work.

Also some people do not visit gyms or fitness centres because they are concerned about the expertise of the instructors. For example, would a swimmer find an instructor that has enough knowledge to help them in a gym around Kampala? Or would they receive the same training as a bodybuilder or rugby player?

Another concern is on whether the instructors have enough knowledge to understand the nutritional needs of their various trainees. UOC does not claim to have the answers either but they offer some starting solutions.

"It would be hard for us to target people in the community who have no knowledge about fitness because we cannot impart those skills in just three days.

The information we are giving in the toolkit is generic but the there is a nutritional card to guide the instructors and we also advise their students to seek help from village health workers," Komakech further explained.