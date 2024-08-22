UPDF-Korea trainees keen to spread taekwondo in army

After 12 months of training, the 12 UPDF soldiers who rose through the taekwondo ranks from White Belts to Black Belt instructors are not only proud of their new achievements but also keen to share the knowledge and skills with their fellows when they return to their respective camps.

The training programme was a joint venture between UPDF and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Uganda and both parties have vowed to continue it to make taekwondo an integral part of the Ugandan army due to its unique benefits.

The 12 graduates were the first cohort of 13 trainees, from different sections of the army including Military Police, Special Forces Command (SFC), and Chieftaincy of Defence, Intelligence and Security (CDIS), formerly CMI, has been attending Master Kim Kwang Joo’s daily classes at Makerere University, every morning and evening since August 1, 2023. Only Joseph Opio got a Blue Belt, the sixth rank, while the Black Belt is the first.

The graduates talk of tremendous fitness milestones. “At first the training wasn’t easy. You’ve seen on the video that my kicks weren’t good. But thanks to Master Kim, we quickly improved. Actually we also came to realise that taekwondo isn’t about fighting only. It’s a way of life,” said Jonard Masereka, attached to SFC. “Before joining taekwondo, colleagues called me ‘admin officer’ because I had a fat belly. But now I have a flat tummy.”

Masereka feels fitter, healthier, and more skilled. “I am good at taekwondo sparring, you saw how we performed in poomsae at the Korean Ambassador’s Cup.”

Aron Ayo, of CDIS, agreed. He weighed 96kg on entry. “Now I am 78kg. That’s why at the Ambassador’s Cup I managed to win gold in the Under 80kg category.”

Body transformation also brought health benefits. “Since I joined taekwondo I have never fallen sick…you know every time we are running, jumping, spinning kicks, sweating. So we are very grateful.”

Training fellows

The goal is to equip these trainees to train others in the army, a duty Ayo cannot wait to start. Above all he wants to emulate Master Kim, “who handled us like a parent, who made tough training a wonderful experience, like a teacher, always happy and left no one behind,” a unanimous feeling among the trainees.

Ayo has also learnt the importance of respect and discipline in taekwondo. “To prosper in taekwondo you need to concentrate and give it your best.

Francis Ayella, of SFC, feels improved energy, better mindset and respect for others, which he is eager to share with others.

Masereka is grateful for “the opportunity many are yearning for but can’t get.” He is sure UPDF will soon be stronger in taekwondo competitions.

“We really appreciate the Korean Embassy for this very important course. We really needed taekwondo personnel in UPDF,” Col. Amon Kagina, commandant Military Police Training School said during the certificate awarding ceremony at Onomo Hotel in Nakasero last week.

“We are a people’s army, we would need to interact with the people, rescue them in emergencies, without using weapons. That’s why we needed this training.”

There were challenges like ferrying the trainees between their camps and Makerere University, Monday to Friday, but Kagina said UPDF quickly fixed it, fed trainees well and paid them allowances.

Space challenges

The training started at the spacious Nkrumah Hall but soon descended into a small room in the basement of Makerere’s sports centre. Seunghee Yi, the in-charge of cultural and corporate affairs at the Korean Embassy said negotiations are underway to persuade the university to offer a more convenient place, an engagement Col Kagina is eager to join.

Yi vowed the embassy’s continued support to the training programmes. “We thank UPDF and the trainees for their commitment to taekwondo. And we promise we shall do our best to provide items like proper uniforms for the upcoming intakes.

There was no single woman in the first batch but Kagina vowed: “We are very sensitive with gender. We have many women in the Forces and in the coming intakes we shall have them.”

Taekwondo heritage

It is 55 years now since Master Nam Suk Kim was invited from South Korea to teach self-defence techniques to Uganda Prisons staff through taekwondo in 1969.

It shows how early Ugandan forces needed the sports discipline that is also a way of life. In fact, since then many Korean masters have come in to share their expertise, thus spreading the martial art to clubs, national level and communities like Acholi quarters, a shanty Kampala neighbourhood.

These masters included Master Pak, who trained Uganda Police Force in the 70s, and Master Lee, who founded Lee Training Centre at Kisugu, arguably the most renowned taekwondo club in Uganda. He also coached the national team, and nurtured generations since the early 90s, until he retired a few years back. And the Korean Embassy is keen to take the legacy forward.

PROJECT BRIEFLY

Started: August 1, 2023

Graduated: August 14, 2024

Entrants: 13

Black belts: 12

Blue belt: 1

Venue: Makerere University

Trainer: Master Kim Kwang Joo

BLACK BELTS

Francis Ayella (SFC)

Jonard Masereka (SFC)

Gilbert Omoding (SFC)

Stephen Keube (SFC)

Aron Ayo (CDIS)

Lambert Esimu (CDIS)

Simon Peter Ojakor (CDIS)

George Bulitya (MPTS)

George Osengor (MPTS)

David Oryema (MPB)

Micros Ntalo (MPB)

BLUE BELT

Joseph Lee Opio (SFC)

TAEKWONDO TENETS

Courtesy (Ye Ui)

Integrity (Yom Chi)

Perseverance (In Nae)

Self-Control (Guk Gi)