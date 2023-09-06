Upper Volta breaches pool sponsorship hoodoo

While the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) grapples with the challenge of attracting significant sponsors, Upper Volta, a club established just nine years ago, is reveling in the fact that they have secured a sponsor covering about half of their financial requirements.

Cyclops Defence Systems, a company specialising in security solutions, has entered into a renewable one-year contract valued at Shs10m. This partnership commenced last year when Cyclops initially provided Shs3m to Upper Volta.

Christopher Kunihira, the club coordinator responsible for overall resource mobilisation, stated that this sponsorship marks a significant milestone. Upper Volta finished second in both the men's and women's senior league last season.

"The sponsorship demonstrates that attracting sponsors to pool is possible. With some organisation and initiative, sponsors can come to us," said Kunihira.

Sadly, a significant number of clubs rely on individual funding, and they crumble as soon as these individuals lose interest.

Potential growth

The national league has been lacking a sponsor since 2019 when Betway withdrew their sponsorship. Since then PAU has encountered challenges in securing sponsorship including a five-year wait for Nile Special to renew their partnership for the prestigious National Open in May this year.

Alpha Charles Karamagi, CEO of Cyclops, explained the rationale behind sponsoring Upper Volta, citing potential growth for both parties. Karamagi's personal affinity for pool was nurtured during his time at Uganda Christian University (UCU) in Mukono.

"I've always been passionate about pool. During my university years, I established a pool centre. I believe in pool's ability to engage young people and offer direct benefits," Karamagi said.

Stepping stone

Despite its modest history, Upper Volta, founded in 2014 by the Kasubi community, has achieved some achievements, including the 2019 ladies title. The club envisions further success, with aspirations to lift the league title and establish a club arena through an investment club.

Upper Volta's roster boasts accomplished players like Caesar Chandiga, Kenneth Odongo, Rashid Wagaba, Yudah Sembuusi, Gideon Bwanika, and former national champion Sula Matovu.

Amidst delays in the commencement of the league—originally announced for April and subsequently rescheduled—Upper Volta, like other clubs awaiting participation, faces additional challenges. Requiring slightly over Shs20m per season, the club's officials are currently working to support inactive players.

Gideon Bwanika, 22, has played for the club since 2017. An artist, painter and now proprietor of Blik Arena he says such sponsorships give them hope of a bright future.

“At the moment you have to hustle such that ends meet. Whenever I need help, manager Male helps me out. But the money I get from pool is just like 30 percent of what I need to survive,” Bwanika said.

Cyclops is venturing into sports sponsorship after supporting the Modern Pentathlon City Laser Run in Kyambogo last week.