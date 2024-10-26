Upper Volta holds onto lead, Tororo triumphs in Mukono

Greater Mukono's home form has been underwhelming, with just one win in their last six matches at iTaano Arena.

Tororo Tigers capitalised on Greater Mukono's nerves on Sunday during the Nile Special National Open men's league action to win 11-9, dominating the match from the start.

Facing a daunting 8-2 deficit at halftime, Greater Mukono fought back to save a crucial bonus point, thanks to strong performances from Allan Kayiwa and Patrick Ssekilime.

Kinene criticized his team's sloppy play in the first half and called for a more focused performance in the future.

"We dug ourselves a hole in the first half, but I emphasized the importance of individual accountability to turn things around," he said.

Tororo's Bruce Abahairwe and Abdul Nabugu were the chief tormentors for the visitors winning three frames apiece.

The eastern Uganda giants have climbed to fifth place in the standings after winning their last two matches, including a derby against Mbale.

"Our objective is to finish among the top three, and we have a strong team capable of reaching that target," Abaharwe said.

Founded in 2016, Tororo Tigers boasts a veteran core that includes Caleb Muhirwe, Rashid Wanande, and Abahairwe, a league veteran since 2014.

Upper Volta rises

Despite missing key players, Upper Volta extended their winning streak with a hard-fought 11-9 win over Club 408. Yudah Sembuusi and Kenneth Odong stepped up to fill the void, contributing three goals apiece.

Club 408's Chuol, Lutaaya, and Bwire were the standout performers, contributing seven goals to their team's valiant effort against Upper Volta.

Upper Volta maintained their lead at the top of the table with 34 points after 10 rounds. Scrap Buyers' 16-4 victory over Kireka earned them a bonus point to stay second.

Nile Special National Pool League

Results

Greater Mukono 9-11 Tororo Tigers

Upper Volta 11-9 Club 408

Scrap Buyers 16-4 Kireka

Capital Night 9-11 Mbale

Corporate shooters 13-7 Nakawa

Pot It 11-9 Adi's Spot

E-play 7-13 Wakiso City