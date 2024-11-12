Upper Volta stumble, league opens up

Greater Mukono beat Upper Volta 11-9 to throw the Nile Special National Pool League wide open.

Upper Volta, who have struggled in the past two games, were welcoming African hero Ceasar Chandiga but he lost the decider against Greater Mukono's captain Patrick Ssekilime to fall into third place.

Scrap buyers, who secured a 13-7 win over Tororo Tigers lead the table on 35 points. Roxberry also returned to winning ways with an away 17-3 victory over Pot It.

The top three teams are separated by just two points while fourth-placed Greater Mukono are on 28 points, seven behind the leaders.

"We're still in it. That win is a clear indication of our intentions," Ssekilime said. He added that the team is eyeing a top-three finish.

Elsewhere, Sinkers were in imperious form against visiting Mbale at New Victoria Club Kireka. In the televised game, Sinkers won all the first five opening frames to take a 7-3 half-time lead.

It was a tough night for the defending champions as even their key player Jonan Turigye struggled in the evening, losing two of his four frames.

"They [Sinkers] used the home advantage well. The tables challenged us a little bit but we shall bounce back," Turigye said.

Sinkers' Peter Mayinja scored all four goals for his team, the third time he's finishing the match flawless this season.

"We had prepared so well. We knew this was a TV game and we had to put up a good performance," Mayinja said.

Skin Samona revenge

The ladies reached the halfway point after the weekend's batch of games.

Skin Samona beat Silverbacks 15-5 to bounce back from the previous loss to Mukono at home.

Michelle Nandawula was flawless with four goals for Samona as Ritah Nimusiima and Marion Kisakye scored three goals each. Rehema Nanyondo and Zaimatti Nabafu added two goals each.

In the other game, Genesis and Akaanya settled for a 10-10 draw in Mukono while Bob Male secured a bonus-point victory over She Sinkers. Mukono leads the women standings with 17 points.

The second round of the women's league will return on January 10, 2025 after the final round of games this weekend.

Nile Special Pool League

Weekend results

Sinkers 14-6 Mbale

Pot It 3-17 Roxberry

Upper Volta 9-11 G. Mukono

Scrap Buyers 13-7 Tororo

Adi’s Spot 16-4 Kireka

C. Shooters 14-6 Club 408

E-play 12-8 Capital Night

Women

Bob Male 15-5 She Sinkers

Genesis 10-10 Akaanya