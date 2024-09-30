Upper Volta too strong for Pot It

After an absorbing 2-1 victory against Ibrahim Ssejjemba in a trilogy money challenge, Ceasar Chandiga propelled Upper Volta to a 14-6 bonus point win over Pot It in the Nile Special National Pool League on Sunday.

On paper, Pot It seemed poised to present a challenge, sitting fifth in the standings and riding a wave of solid performances in the Nile Special National Pool League. However, the traveling fans were louder quietening the hosts at Pot it Bar in Najjanankumbi.

After four frames, the score was tied at 2-2, but Upper Volta surged ahead, dominating the hosts to secure a commanding 7-3 lead at halftime.

Upper Volta were clinical in their dismantling of Pot It during the televised match.

Chandiga, named Man of the Match, secured victory with four goals. Winning just one lag, he triumphed over Patrick Tuhisime, Solomon Nkwakira, Edris Bogere, and Huzair Kamoga, bringing his season tally to 20 goals.

His stellar performance was complemented by Mansoor Bwanika and team captain Mustapha Bwire, who each contributed three goals to the team's success.

Rashid Wagaba experienced the most misfortune among the star-studded team.

Upper Volta Mansoor Bwanika (R) and Ceasar Chandiga celebrate after winning their last team's frames against Pot it in the Nile Special Pool League at Pot It Bar in Najjanankumbi on Sept 29 2024. Upper Volta won 14-6.

He suffered a tough loss in his opening match against Edris Bogere but bounced back with a break-and-finish in Game 10 against Huzair Kamoga. Luck seemed to be on his side when he defeated Charles Ssegawa, but his fortunes shifted again as he fell to substitute Nicholas Muwonge, who also notched a break-and-finish in their match.

"It's not about this particular game but the whole season. Our focus is to win the title and we are trying as much as possible to win every game because goal difference might come into play," Bwiire said.

Upper Volta are second in the table, level on points with leaders Roxberry.

With Chandiga and Wagaba expected to be away in Morocco, Upper Volta may face challenges in their league pursuit. This weekend, they will host a struggling Nakawa before heading to Kireka for their next match.

"The team is together and everyone can bring a win. We're not about individuals and we hope those that remain will represent us well," said Chandiga.

We lost to the best team, Kateregga

Jamil Kateregga, the Pot It captain said they lost to the best in the league.

Kateregga said after the match: "I admit we made mistakes because this was our first game on TV. Using two tables made the game move so fast and players have little time for rest. But I can admit we lost to the best team with the best players in the country. I'm happy with how my players performed. we were playing against a high-quality team, it was difficult to get a positive result," he said.

Adi’s on spot

The wheels have fallen off the Adi's bus after a second consecutive win.

Adi's, who had an early season surge, got thoroughly beaten by Capital Night. That's not even worth recapping the game as a final score of 14-6 left them empty-handed handing their conquerors even a bonus point.

Roxberry narrowly defeated Wakiso City 11-9 to maintain their position at the top of the standings. Leading scorer Ssejjemba managed just two goals, bringing his total to 22.

Greater Mukono, who have shown a lot of potential recently drubbed Nakawa 14-6 to stay in touching distance with the leaders.

Nile Special National Pool League

Weekend results

Pot it 6-14 Upper Volta

Nakawa 6-14 Greater Mukono

Wakiso City 9-11 Roxberry

Adi’s 6-14 Capital Night

Kireka 4-16 Tororo Tigers

Mbale 11-9 Club 408

Corporate Shooters 6-14 Sinkers

Scrap Buyers 13-7 E-play Billiards