USF make exciting rule changes ahead of swimming Nationals

Uganda Swimming Federation have spiced up this year's National Championships that start Friday at Greenhill Academy, Kibuli and climax Sunday at Kampala Parents School, Naguru with new rules.

The system, definitely, still favours the teams with bigger numbers but having more entries in the middle distance events could be a major factor in determining who finishes on the podium.

The first major change is that USF has introduced a new age group; 15-16 thus putting more points up for grabs and further complicating the math for clubs that do not have many older swimmers.

Previously these athletes competed in the larger and more competitive 15 and over age group. For clubs like Altona, with mainly young swimmers, it was easy to cope with not making points in just one age group. Now they must cope with not making points in two age groups.

After that, the other significant change is that the 200m races for all four styles will be scored in age groups; 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17 and over hence more individual points too for participants. This is unlike in previous years, where these distances have been scored as open events - where swimmers of various age groups compete together - with points given to the team and not individuals.

Even the 400m and 800m will be scored in the 14 and under plus 15 and over age groups. But here, the points only go to the team.

Choices to make



The summons for the Nationals, signed by USF president Moses Mwase and general secretary Max Kanyerezi, came a fortnight ago on June 6 but clubs had a chance to test their swimmers in these mid-distance events in their age groups during the USF Leagues I and II in February and May respectively.

The events in the leagues are spread across the whole year so it is easy for coaches to let everyone swim everything.

Whether that will happen at the Nationals, where everything is done in three days, is something we await to see. But by putting another new rule that says; individual winners in each of the age categories will be decided by medals and not points, USF might have left the top athletes with no choice but to try and give their best in more events.

More points, low qualifying times



In the previous seven editions, USF only awarded points for positions one to 16 per event. Now they have decided that after the fastest 16 athletes, who beat the qualifying times are scored, any additional athlete that beats the qualifying times will be entitled to score 0.5 points. Again teams with multiple entries will be celebrating this.

In addition to that, the qualifying times for the lower age groups 10 and under plus 11-12 years were significantly reduced by five seconds for the 50m events and 10 seconds for the 100m events.

That is to say; where a 10 year old girl needed to swim at least under 44.09 seconds to swim at the Nationals last year, now they need to be able to make 49.09. The immediate effect here is that the numbers of participants will increase in these age categories. The quality, not so much!



The changes

a) All 200m races will be scored in age categories and strictly only for 11 & above

b) 400m freestyle & 800m freestyle races will be swam as 14 & under and 15 & over

c) 800m freestyle will be strictly for swimmers of 13 years and above

d) USF has introduced a new age category: 15 – 16

e) Individual winners in each of age categories will be decided by medals and

not points

f) After the fastest 16 athletes who beat the qualifying times are scored, any

additional athlete that beats the qualifying will be entitled to scored 0.5

points. Points were previously awarded from position 1 - 16 only per event.

