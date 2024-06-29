USF Nationals: Top swimmers make most of Day Two

The second day of the USF (Uganda Swimming Federation) National Championships that are running at Kampala Parents School – Naguru, was taxing for the participants but sailed by smoothly.

The usual suspects mostly had routine wins as the battle to consolidate points raged on.

11-12

Jaguar’s Zara Mbanga clocked 2:46.40 to earn gold in the 11-12 girls’ 200m butterfly ahead of Altona’s Yetta Magoola (2:57.43) and Dolphins’ Mackayla Ssali (3:11.53).

Mbanga (1:19.77) and Ssali (1:28.78) stayed on the podium for 100m breaststroke and were joined by Otters’ Nisha Pearl Najjuma (1:29.05). In the 200m backstroke, Mbanga (2:35.23) was joined on the podium by Gators’ Nissi Kahinju (2:53.46) and Magoola (2:54.43) while for the 100m free, the former two girls (1:04.98 and 1:07.67 respectively) were joined on the podium by Altona’s Gabriella Eleanor Ndyanabo (1:08.15).

Altona’s Ethan Kunihira (2:50.35) was moving stroke per stroke with Aqua Akii’s Elijah Mukuru (2:57.10) until the former decided to break away in the final 50m of the 11-12 boys’ 200m fly. Black Panthers’ Benjamin Ssali came third with a time of 2:59.47.

Abdou Hakim Seck returned to win the 100m breast with a time of 1:19.62, ahead of Gators’ teammate Jayson Aronda (1:26.02) and Torpedoes’ Elijah Ayesiga (1:28.08). For the 200m backstroke, Seck (2:29.79) was joined by Altona’s Adam Katumba (2:41.06) and Aqua Akii’s Elijah Mukuru (2:48.59) on the podium.

In the 100m free, Seck won gold with 1:02.82 ahead of Ozprey’s Jerome Matsiko (1:03.50) and Ayesiga (1:06.30).

In the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay, Seck and Kahinju combined with Immelman Abuku and Adele Amara to win Gators gold ahead of Altona and Dolphins.

13-14

Peyton Suubi’s largely dominant wave in the 13-14 girls continued to gather strength in the 200m fly. The Jaguar’s butterfly ace’s 2:40.80 was 20 seconds better than Gators’ Paloma Kirabo’s 3:0061 while Altona’s Paula Nabukeera settled for bronze at 3:03.00.

Suubi also won the 100m breast (1:2103) ahead of Gators’ Tasha Kisawuzi (1:24.69) and Dolphins’ Theresa Kikambi (1:26.96).

Kirabo won the 200m backstroke (2:38.74) while Suubi (2:41.90) and Altona’s Abigail Mwagale (2:47.63) stepped on the podium for silver and bronze respectively.

Suubi (1:04.39) marginally edged Kirabo (1:04.98) in the 100m breast as Mwagale (1:06.73) finished third.

Good practice. Husnah Kukundakwe will swim at the Paris Paralympics and such galas give her good practice.

Silverfin’s Isaiah Kuc’s 2:23.37 was equally dominant and way ahead of Gators’ Fredrick Luzinda’s 2:46.74 in the 13-14 boys 200m fly while Altona’s Elijah Wamala earned bronze with a 2:48.12.

Kuc continued to dominate in the 100m breast (1:13.93) where he finished almost two seconds ahead of Ozpreys’ Zorby Chang (1:15.67) and almost seven ahead of Black Panthers’ Payton Ssekitto (1:20.55).

Kuc (2:28.37) and Luzinda (2:37.25) and Torpedoes' Jonathan Kaweesa (2:43.39) topped the age group’s 200m backstroke. Kuc (56.47) was under a minute in the 100m free and was followed by Zorby (1:01.83) and Kaweesa (1:01.99).

Luzinda, Kirabo, Darleen Wanyenze and Alex Rumanyika also won Gators gold in the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay ahead of Altona (Sonia Mwere, Wamala, Mwagale and Adriel Lumu) and Jaguar (Alexis Akol, Angello Kagina, Jethro Musiime and Suubi).

15-16

Rahmah Nakasule won the 15-16 girls 200m fly with a time of 2:52.31 and was joined on the podium by Aquatic Academy teammate Nahiyyah Busulwa (3:11.98) and Torpedoes’ Ariella Katusiime (3:16.35).

Nakasule also won the 100m breast (1:25.48) ahead of her teammate Karimah Katemba (1:27.22) and Seals’ Daniella Kirabo (1:27.62) while for the 200m back, the two Aquatic swimmers (with 2:42.87 and 2:51.79 respectively) were joined on the podium by Altona’s Blessing Kaitesi (2:53.46).

A fresh Tara Kisawuzi (1:01.69) beat Nakasule (1:04.09) and Katemba (1:04:72) to claim 100m free gold.

Aqua Akii’s Heer Usadadiya pulled away from Aquatic Academy’s Akram Lubega at the 125m mark to clock 2:22.35 in the 15-16 boys’ 200m fly. Lubega managed 2:34.08 while Gators’ Ethani Ssengooba’s underwater discipline guided him to 2:34.85.

Daniel Rukundo worked his way to the top of the 100m breaststroke (1:09.82) ahead of Gators’ teammates (1:12.29) and Peterson Inhensiko (1:12.35).

Usadadiya (2:13.77) obliterated the field in the 200m back finishing ahead of Inhensiko (2:22.28) and Rukundo (2:22.90). Inhensiko got his first gold on the day in the 100m free (56.04) edging Rukundo (56.15) and Usadadiya (56.55).

Sisha Vimbai then joined Tara, Inhensiko and Ssengooba for mixed 4x50m freestyle gold ahead of Aquatic (Lubega, Katemba, Nakasule and Shafik Kalaga) and Dolphins (Caleb Amelo, Glory Upendo, Malcolm Nahamya and Tendo Atia).

17 and over

For the 17 and over girls, there were guarantees that all three participants would step on the podium if they finished the 200m fly race in time and without infringing stroke rules. Aqua Akii’s Deshpande Khyati finished first in 3:02.56 and was followed by Gators’ Husnah Kukundakwe in 3:02.73 plus Aquatic Academy’s Plaxidah Nakabanda (3:41.31).

Sailfish’s Charlotte Sanford fought back from losing the 50m breast gold to Gators’ Swagiah Mubiru to winning the 100m breast one (1:18.61). Mubiru clocked 1:19.29 to finish second while Kukundakwe (1:25.08) was third.

Mubiru then won the 200m back (2:52.87) ahead of Khyati (3:01.58) and Freda Luzinda (3:15.44) but was relegated to third (1:09.01) by Sanford (1:03.29) and Karla Mugisha (1:06.26) in the 100m free.

Tendo Kaumi (2:28.50) had a good final kick to edge Dolphins teammate Hayyan Kisitu (236.30) in the senior boys’ 200m fly while Gators’ Ben Kaganda chased time and topped a less competitive heat to get to the podium with 2:38.84.

Playing her part. Blessing Kaitesi has scooped some medals and major points for Altona.

The swim of the day saw Ian Aziku prowl from fourth to first in the 17 and over boys’ 100m breast (1:07.79) thereby upsetting the Silverfin duo of Larry Greig Feni (1:08.64) and Namanya Ampaire (1:08.95).

John Kafumba (2:20.85) got in between brothers Tendo (2:20.85) and Pendo Kaumi (2:24.01) to take silver in the 200m back.

Tendo went on to also win the 100m free (53.76) and was joined by Pendo (55.38) and Kafumbe (56.56) on the podium.

Experienced male swimmers Daryl Kyabayinze and Emmanuel Kiwanuka combined with Kukundakwe and Mubiru to win gold in the mixed 4x5 free relay while Silverfin (Mugisha, Esther Atoo, Ampaire and Feni) and Sailfish (Joshua Kaganda, Sanford, Gabriella Ndawula and Reagan Atiire) settled for silver and bronze respectively,

10 and under

The 10 and under swimmers were saved from the taxing 200m events. They started their day with 100m breaststroke, where Aquatic’s Mushirah Nabatanzi (1:34.21) beat Altona’s Liora Lumu (1:34.54) and Silverfin’s Alba Ihunde (1:35.79) to the girls’ gold.

For 100m free, Nabatanzi (1:12.74) and Lumu (1:12.85) were joined on the podium by Ozprey’s Gianna Opolot (1:17.57).

For the 10 and under boys, Silverfin’s Kristian Bwisho was still full value for individual gold as his 1:34.78 edged Gators’ Berekiah Lutaaya 1:37.62 and Sailfish’s Emmanuel Mutebi’s 1:40.74 in the 100m breast.

In the 100m freestyle, Bwisho’s (1:09.94) was commandingly ahead of teammate Sebastian Ssimbwa’s 1:14.87 and Lutaaya’s 1:16.71.