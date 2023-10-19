USF partners with German Olympic Committee to fight drowning

Drowning continues to be a huge concern for the swimming fraternity in Uganda and the communities at large.

It does not help matters that swimming is associated with the affluent in society while the communities near water bodies do it with little or no safety precautions.

“As a federation, we would like to be relevant to our society,” Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) president Moses Mwase said on Monday at Nob View Hotel, Ntinda as they launched a 10-day workshop where some of their coaches from all over the country will study about drowning prevention and helping children and adults to learn how to swim.

Previously, USF had embarked on outreach programmes to build the capacities on coaches out of Kampala; visits were done to Mbale, Masaka and Jinja among others.

But the demand has grown and the risks of having more engaged in the sport have grown. USF also want to accelerate open water swimming and it is paramount that drowning prevention is taught early.

“We have seen cases of boats capsizing and children drowning in swimming pools. Our objective is to reduce fatalities,” Mwase said before adding that they also want swimming to be included on the school curriculum to allow for mass enrolment in the sport.

The workshop is being conducted by German coach Sven Spannekrebs, who formerly taught children between ages 10 and 16 at Eliteschule des Sports in Berlin – Germany, and has been sent by the German Olympic Committee (DOSB). He also coached the Refugee Olympic Team and AT Yusra Mardini. He was also a public relations manager for the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin early this year.

He was running a similar course in Rwanda just before he travelled to Kampala.