USPA set to expand monthly awards

Shadir Musa Bwogi was named Uspa sport personality of January when scribes met for their monthly meeting on Monday at Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala.

The professional boxer was awarded for his efforts in knocking out Ivan Magumba in under two minutes during their National super middleweight title fight held on January 15 at MTN Arena, Lugogo.

“Thanks for loving and believing in me,” the Olympian, who had been expecting the award right from when the nomination list was shared on social media over the weekend, tweeted.

Bwogi, with 260 points, edged Mukono Women’s Pool Club (205), motocross’s Waleed Omar and Waterfalls T20 Cricket Elite League franchise Itanda Kayakers.

“In the spirit of our discussion, led by (former Uspa president) Mark Namanya, to promote the athlete, I want to award Bwogi because of the work he has done since choosing a different path from the boxing federation. He has shown resilience and that he can stand on his own,” Fufa Media Service’s Tendo Nicktah Musoke, said as he urged the room to vote for the boxer.

New awards

This, however, could be the last time Uspa award just one person as the executive launched three new categories; the promising talent award to recognize a young person pushing their way to the top, the sporting award – to recognize those who fund activities, and the supportive/assist award to recognize those who might not the be the main difference makers but the unsung heroes who facilitate the success.

“The criteria will be the same (as that of the monthly awards). Our members will make the nominations then we shall debate on them here (monthly assembly) and vote,” Uspa president Moses Al-Sayeed Lubega, said.

Meagre pay

The scribes also held a session in which Namanya explained the roles of sports journalists in the growth of the sector. Namanya mainly hinged his message around the need to be factual and using platforms to grow the careers of sportsmen and women.

But the overarching problem for sports journalists remains their meagre pay. And this came out when he urged them to grow their brands by covering international tournaments.

“There will never be enough money for us all but the industry is growing. Sports is widely read and it generates traffic but the argument from newsroom managers has always been that this does not necessarily translate into more money or adverts in the sports.

But when we see investments like NBS Sports and Fufa TV, we believe this mindset is changing and things are improving,” Namanya said.

