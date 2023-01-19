USPA votes Mbogo High, Kibuli SS for December

Being African champions is no mean feat, the reason Mbogo High and Kibuli SS are basking in glory.

This is after the Uganda Sports Press Association named them as the Sports Personalities for December.

Mbogo High and Kibuli SS won the Boys and Girls titles respectively at the All Africa Badminton Championships in Mauritius.

To win the USPA award, both Mbogo High and Kibuli SS collected 235 points beating off competition from Ndejje University and the National Motocross Team.

"On behalf of Mbogo High, we are humbled by the USPA recognition, it was a battle we fought, together with Kibuli," Mbogo High head coach William Kabindi told USPA.

"I think we deserved this, this continental win was for our schools and also Uganda, we appreciate it."

"I also want to congratulate Ndejje University for defending the East African trophy but there will always have to be a winner," Kabindi added.

Ndejje University optimally utilized its home advantage to win the 7th consecutive East Africa University Games title.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Motocross team clinched the East and Central African title in Nairobi city, Kenya.

The USPA members were also taken through an education session on the rugby sport by Saudah Adiru Jamilah who is the Education Officer at the Uganda Rugby Union.