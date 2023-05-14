USSSA impressed with media trainees

The Fresh Dairy Secondary Schools Games have been a learning centre for everyone involved.

But more so for the 175 students from the various participating schools that are taking part in a media training organized by Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA).

USSSA, according to media officer Aisha Nakato, started these programmes in December last year when their president Justus Mugisha promised to skill as many people as possible.

“We started with residential training at Kibuli mostly for those who wanted to be coaches and referees in football, volleyball, netball and basketball,” Nakato recounted.

They held another in January before they took the courses to Soroti in February. The association then thought that the multi-discipline games would be a good avenue to do another training.

“This time we had it as a prerequisite that every participating team send one student to do the media training. Hopefully, these will in future become media officers for their schools or take on different media roles in sports.

Resourceful trainees

"These trainees are not playing in the ongoing games but they have been resourceful. We guide them on how to communicate, write short stories, interview athletes and how to make use of their phones to collect news items. They even help us gather results,” Nakato added.

The training is also happening at the USSSA Boys’ Football Games in Fort Portal with 52 of the 64 schools sending trainees to participate under the watch of Fufa’s Alex Kasirye. In Mbarara, Nakato is supported by her sister Aminah Babirye, also from the football federation, where Mugisha is vice president.

Jude Twine, a student from Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga is one of the most impressive students. Speaking of girls’ football giants UMHS, their winger Catherine Nagadya and Kawempe Muslim striker Allen Nassazi are also taking part in the training.





“I am happy to find new things to learn. Mr. (Ahmed) Hussein (Fufa’s head of communications) found me helping out as a stadium announcer at school (during Fufa Women Super League) games and interested me in the course in Kibuli.





Then the school sent me for this one and I am happy that I have learned how to report on sports events and maintain a good image for a company. Maybe this knowledge will also help me with sports commentary,” 20-year-old Twine, a senior six student studying Physics, Mathematics and Music and hopes to balance an engineering dream with sports science, shared with Sunday Monitor.