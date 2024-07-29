USSSA swimming: BSK defend, Seroma make huge jump
What you need to know:
Top of secondary school swimming: The huge points collection from the girls propelled coach Erick Kisero's British School of Kampala to the top of the combined scores with 755 points - ahead of Seroma with 741 and Greenhill with 717.5.
Hosts Seroma Christian High School made huge leaps to make it to the podium of the Uganda Secondary School Sports Association Swimming (USSSA) Championships on Saturday.
The Mukono-based school jumped four places from last year’s overall standings to top the boys’ category this time and one place to make it to the girl’s podium.
Seroma finished fifth in the boys’ category behind Aga Khan, Greenhill Academy – Kibuli, Seeta Green Campus and St. Mary’s College Kisubi at last year’s edition held at Greenhill.
But this time, they made home advantage count as they collected 395 points to finish first ahead of Greenhill (318.5 point), Aga Khan (317.5), BSK (British School of Kampala) Rafters (234) and Elite High School (233) among 13 participating schools in the boys’ category.
They had swimmers like Kyle Lugonjo, Ryan Manisa, Quentin and Raphael Muwanguzi, Reagan Kisakye and Rodney Ssebale to thank for their efforts.
BSK, on the other hand, managed to defend the girl’s trophy with 463 points and were joined by Greenhill (339) and Seroma (292) on the podium. The hosts left last year’s third placed team Elite High School settling for fourth with 241 points.
The Rafters squad was littered with stars like Charlotte Sanford, Peyton Suubi, Abigail Mwagale, Paula Nabukeera and Blessing Kaitesi among others. The huge points collection from the girls propelled coach Erick Kisero's BSK to the top of the combined scores with 755 points - ahead of Seroma with 741 and Greenhill with 717.5.
The competition had swimmers from 13 boys’ schools and 14 girls’ teams compete in the 12-15 and 16-19 age groups.
USSSA Swimming
How They Finished
Boys
Seroma – 395 points
Greenhill Kibuli – 318.5
Aga Khan – 317.5
BSK Rafters – 234
Elite HS – 233
Seeta Green – 223
King’s College Budo – 212
Lubiri SS – 187
Nabumali HS – 123
Seeta Main – 95
Namilyango College – 71
Vine International – 54
Ndejje SS – 26
Girls
BSK Rafters – 463
Greenhill Kibuli – 339
Seroma – 292
Elite – 241
Gayaza HS – 193
Lubiri SS – 188
Aga Khan – 174
Nabisunsa – 143
Nabumali HS – 135
Seeta Main – 134
King’s College Budo – 97
Seeta Green – 65
Ndejje SS – 15
Standard High – 1