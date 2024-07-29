USSSA swimming: BSK defend, Seroma make huge jump

Hosts Seroma Christian High School made huge leaps to make it to the podium of the Uganda Secondary School Sports Association Swimming (USSSA) Championships on Saturday.

The Mukono-based school jumped four places from last year’s overall standings to top the boys’ category this time and one place to make it to the girl’s podium.

Seroma finished fifth in the boys’ category behind Aga Khan, Greenhill Academy – Kibuli, Seeta Green Campus and St. Mary’s College Kisubi at last year’s edition held at Greenhill.

But this time, they made home advantage count as they collected 395 points to finish first ahead of Greenhill (318.5 point), Aga Khan (317.5), BSK (British School of Kampala) Rafters (234) and Elite High School (233) among 13 participating schools in the boys’ category.

They had swimmers like Kyle Lugonjo, Ryan Manisa, Quentin and Raphael Muwanguzi, Reagan Kisakye and Rodney Ssebale to thank for their efforts.

Made it count. Seroma's boys' swimming team joined in celebration by their resident director Amelia Kyambadde

BSK, on the other hand, managed to defend the girl’s trophy with 463 points and were joined by Greenhill (339) and Seroma (292) on the podium. The hosts left last year’s third placed team Elite High School settling for fourth with 241 points.

The Rafters squad was littered with stars like Charlotte Sanford, Peyton Suubi, Abigail Mwagale, Paula Nabukeera and Blessing Kaitesi among others. The huge points collection from the girls propelled coach Erick Kisero's BSK to the top of the combined scores with 755 points - ahead of Seroma with 741 and Greenhill with 717.5.

The competition had swimmers from 13 boys’ schools and 14 girls’ teams compete in the 12-15 and 16-19 age groups.

USSSA Swimming

How They Finished

Boys

Seroma – 395 points

Greenhill Kibuli – 318.5

Aga Khan – 317.5

BSK Rafters – 234

Elite HS – 233

Seeta Green – 223

King’s College Budo – 212

Lubiri SS – 187

Nabumali HS – 123

Seeta Main – 95

Namilyango College – 71

Vine International – 54

Ndejje SS – 26

Girls

BSK Rafters – 463

Greenhill Kibuli – 339

Seroma – 292

Elite – 241

Gayaza HS – 193

Lubiri SS – 188

Aga Khan – 174

Nabisunsa – 143

Nabumali HS – 135

Seeta Main – 134

King’s College Budo – 97

Seeta Green – 65

Ndejje SS – 15

Standard High – 1