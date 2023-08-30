Usual suspects as women qualifiers gather momentum

Familiar faces have once again surged to the forefront as the women qualifiers gather momentum for the highly anticipated Nile Special National Pool Open.

The forthcoming grand finale, which will bring together 32 of the finest shooters, scheduled to climax at Lugogo Indoor Stadium on November 11, has already 13 finalists including the top four seeds and defending champion Ritah Nimusiima.

During the second round of the qualifiers at Amigos Bar in Kabalagala, the immediate She Pool Cranes captain, Zaimatt Nabafu led the qualifying beating two-time Pool Queen, Jacinta Kajubi, in the finals.

Her victory in a closely contested race paints a competitive picture for the finals. She managed to outshine the two-time league winner with Mukono Giants. Adding to the intrigue is the presence of Lydia Ayebazibwe, a two-time league winner with Mukono Giants. Amina Faith Nganda, the captain of She Pool Cranes, earned her place in the grand finale, marking her second consecutive qualification.

As the event marks the second iteration of the women's championship since its inception in 2019, the prominence of these seasoned players accentuates the competition's prestige.

“The women’s game is growing steadily but with the usual names making the final, the games should be very exciting,” Peter Kyobe, the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) spokesman, said.

Newbies dominate the men

Among the men, Emma Chuol, a 2011 quarter finalist, stood out as the cream of the crop in Nebbi. His dominance in West Nile pool competitions earned him this prestigious position. However, a twist awaited at Comrades Bar, as new faces emerged victorious in the wake of the retirement of previous top seeds in the area.

All three qualifiers from Arua, as well as those from Lira and Adjumani, will be making their maiden appearance in the finals.

Kyobe highlighted this shift as a transition that could usher in surprises, with seasoned veterans making way for a promising new generation of players.

“This influx of fresh talent is causing a lot of excitement, suggesting that the finals could be ripe for upsets,” Kyobe added.

Nile Special National Pool Open

Week 3 regional qualifiers

Comrades Bar- Arua: Rasul AbduRazak, Malidan Maldin and Innocent Kassim

Cue Bar- Gulu: Moses Omara, Ivan Opwonya & James Okello.

Capital Pub – Lira: O.C Ocen, Emmanuel Alele & Jefferson Oteei.

Supplex- Nebbi: Emmanuel Choul, John Mbugiramihigo & Rogers Ocircan.

Icon Lounge – Kitgum: James Okot Omech, Kenneth Wokorach &Wilfred Wokorach.

Da Lit- Adjumani: Walter Odoki, Innocent Komakech & Isaac Anyuzu.