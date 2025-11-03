UTTA receives Shs10m boost for Uganda Open

At his inauguration as Uganda Table Tennis Association president in July, Cyrus Muwanga had representatives from Airtel and dfcu Bank, something International Olympic Committee board member William Blick lauded as great, “proof that you came to office well prepared.”

To walk the talk, Muwanga has already added Lakhani Motors, one of the leading car dealers in Uganda, to UTTA’s sponsors. Lakhani dedicated Shs10m to the Uganda Open Table Tennis Championship due December 6-8 at Kabojja International School.

“When we were assuming office we promised to bring partners on board and this offer is such a huge boost for our upcoming tournament,” Muwanga said upon receiving the package at Lakhani Motors in Kyambogo, Monday morning.

“We believe in giving our partners real value for money. Hence, we shall wear Lakhani-branded t-shirts during the tournament.”

Sales manager Muhammad Ayub Lakhani, said the donation is a token of appreciation to Ugandans who have sustained the business for 20 years.

“We started this business in Uganda in March 2005, with small capital and thanks to unwavering support from Ugandans, we have over the years grown into one of the biggest car dealers in the country,” Lakhani said.

“We have sold to companies, organisations and individuals. And whenever there’s need we don’t hesitate to lend a hand. We have sponsored several sports tournaments and individuals in BatBall Maxx and AfroT20 cricket, volleyball, etc. We have also partnered with Ntinda Eye Hospital, among others. And with table tennis, this is just the beginning of so much more to come.”

In October, two teams represented Uganda at the World U12 Hopes Championships in Sheffield, UK and the ITTF Africa Senior Championships in Tunis, Tunisia.

Both achieved historic successes. But Muwanga reiterates that the Open Championship is one of UTTA’s initiatives to strengthen local structures of the sport and grooming talents for international assignments.

BRIEFLY

Amount: Shs10m

By: Lakhani Motors

For: Uganda Open Table Tennis Championship